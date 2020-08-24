CBSE: Check important extra questions for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Science exam 2020-21 from Chapter 3 (Atoms & Molecules) of Class 9 Science NCERT textbook. Answers of all the questions are also available here. Time duration to attempt these questions in 5 minutes. Students with sound knowledge of basic concepts of this chapter can easily attempt these questions in one go. These questions might be also asked in CBSE School examinations with slight modification.

CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2020-21: NCERT Based Important Extra Questions With Answers Chapter 3 - Atoms & Molecules

Question: Fill in the blanks:

Isobars are atoms having the _______ but different _____.

Answer: same mass number, different atomic numbers

Isobars are atoms having the same mass number but different atomic numbers

Question: The mass number of an atom is equal to the number of nucleons in its nucleus.

(a) Proton

(b) Neutron

(c) Electron

(d) Nucleons

Answer:

(d) Nucleons.

The mass number of an atom is equal to the number of nucleons in its nucleus.

Question: In the alpha-particle scattering experiment, why did Ernest Rutherford use Gold foil instead of any other element?

Answer:

Gold is highly malleable and ductile. He selected a gold foil because he wanted as thin a layer as possible. This gold foil was about 1000 atoms thick.

CBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus for 2020-2021

Question: The mass of an electron is about _____ times the mass of an hydrogen atom.

(a)1/20000

(b) 1/200

(c) 1/2000

(d) 1/20

Answer: (c) 1/2000

The mass of an electron is about 1/2000 times the mass of an hydrogen atom. The mass of a proton and a neutron is taken as one unit each.

Question: What is the chemical formula of laughing gas?

Answer:

N2O.

The chemical formula of laughing gas is N2O, known as nitrous oxide (N2O) or dinitrogen monoxide.

Question: How many atoms are there in the 18 g of water?

Answer: 3NA [NA is Avogadro number and its value is 6.02×1023]

The Number of atoms = [(mass of substance)/(molar mass) x NA x (Number of atoms in the molecule)]

The Number of atoms = [(18)/(18) x NA x (3)] = 3 NA

[NA is Avogadro number and its value is 6.02×1023]

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 - Maths, Science, Social Science and English (Chapter-Wise PDF)

Question: 360 g of water can also be written as 20 moles of water. Explain.

Answer:

1 mole of water = 18 g (18 g is molar mass of water)

So, 18 moles of water = 360 g

20 moles of water = 20 ×18 g = 360 g.

Question:

Calculate the number of moles of magnesium present in a magnesium ribbon weighing 48 g.

Answer: 2 mole.

Molar atomic mass of magnesium is 24 g mol–1.

Moles of magnesium = (total mass)/(molar atomic mass) = 48/24 = 2 moles.

Question: Fill in the blanks

Inert gases exist in ________.

(a) tetratomic form

(b) triatomic form

(c) diatomic form

(d) monoatomic form

Answer: (d)

Inert gases exist in monoatomic form.

Question: Find the number of atoms present in each of the following chemical species CO32–.

Answer:

4 atoms.

CBSE Class 9 Science Chapter Notes