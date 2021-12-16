CTET 2021 Paper-2 Cancelled Due to Server Issues: Trending on Social Media, Get Latest CBSE CTET 2021 Exam Updates!

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Dec 16, 2021 18:39 IST
CTET 2021 Paper-2 Cancelled Due to Server Issues: Candidates are complaining over social media that the Paper-2 of CTET 2021 Exam has been postponed sue to server issue. CBSE held the online CTET Exam (paper-1) today, i.e., 16th December 2021 for the 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test.  CTET 2021 Exam is being conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). As per the official guidelines, the CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

Candidates who were going to appear for Paper-2 of CTET 2021 Exam shared on social media that the online exam has been cancelled due technical or server issues. Here are the details:

CTET 2021 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I (compulsory)

30

30

Language II (compulsory)

30

30

A. Mathematics & Science

30 Each

60

Or B. Social Studies & Social Science

60

60

Total

150

150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2021 Exam.

CTET 2021 Answer Key

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website.

CTET 2021 Result

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.

FAQ

Q1. Has the CTET 2021 Exam been cancelled?

Candidates are complaining over social media that CTET 2021 Exam has been cancelled due to server issue.

Q2. Where will the official notification related to CTET 2021 Exam Cancellation will be released?

Ctet.nic.in
