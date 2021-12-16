CTET 2021 Paper-2 Cancelled Due to Server Issues: Trending on Social Media, Get Latest CBSE CTET 2021 Exam Updates!

CTET 2021 Paper-2 Cancelled Due to Server Issues: Candidates are complaining over social media that the CTET 2021 Paper-2 has been cancelled due to server issue. Check the latest updates of the CBSE CTET 2021 Exam Here!

CTET 2021 Paper-2 Cancelled Due to Server Issues: Candidates are complaining over social media that the Paper-2 of CTET 2021 Exam has been postponed sue to server issue. CBSE held the online CTET Exam (paper-1) today, i.e., 16th December 2021 for the 15th Edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. CTET 2021 Exam is being conducted in two levels - Primary Level (for Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (for Classes 6th to 8th). As per the official guidelines, the CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

CTET 2021 Paper-2 Cancelled Due to Server Issues: Trending on Social Media

Candidates who were going to appear for Paper-2 of CTET 2021 Exam shared on social media that the online exam has been cancelled due technical or server issues. Here are the details:

CTET 2021 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers in CTET Exam. Paper-1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

CTET Paper I Exam Pattern: Primary Level (Classes I-V) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150 CTET Paper II Exam Pattern: Upper Primary Level (Classes VI-VIII) Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes Subject Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I (compulsory) 30 30 Language II (compulsory) 30 30 A. Mathematics & Science 30 Each 60 Or B. Social Studies & Social Science 60 60 Total 150 150

Note: There is no penalty for wrong answers in CTET 2021 Exam.

CTET 2021 Answer Key

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for CTET Paper-1 & Paper-2 will be displayed by CBSE on the official website.

CTET 2021 Result

CBSE will declare the CTET 2021 Exam Results by 15th February 2022 (Tentatively) at its official website - ctet.nic.in

CTET 2021 Certificate Validity

In a recent announcement made by CBSE, the CTET score is now valid for a lifetime.