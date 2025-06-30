CBSE Holiday List 2025–26: Check Month-wise Calendar for School Closure Dates, Download PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the much-awaited Holiday List for the 2025–2026 academic year, which details the dates of all school closures at its affiliated schools in India. There are national holidays, religious festivals, state-specific festivities, and seasonal pauses like summer and winter vacations. Since these dates are crucial for academic planning, exam preparation, and extracurricular scheduling, the calendar is a vital tool for teachers, parents, and students alike. This article offers a free PDF download of the official CBSE Holiday List 2025–2026 along with a comprehensive month-by-month explanation of vacations and advice on regional variations. Whether you are a student getting ready for projects and entrance examinations or a school administrator organizing the academic year, this calendar is your go-to planning tool.

ACADEMIC PLAN : 2025-2026 CBSE Academic Schedule for 2025-26 Event Date / Duration SA-II EXAMS 12th March 2025 to 20th March 2025 Holidays from 21st March to 26th March, 2025 Parent's Meet 27th March, 2025 School Re-opens on 28th March, 2025 to 25th April, 2025 Summer Holidays 26th April to 11th June, 2025 School Re-opens on 12th June (Wed) 2025 Working days for PT-I Exams 12th June to 9th July 2025 (23 Working Days) PT-I Exam Wed, 10th July to, 20th July Sat (10 days) Parents Meet July 27th (Saturday) Working days for SA-I Exams July 22nd Monday to Sep 19th Thursday (46 Working Days) SA-I Exams Fri, 20th Sep to 1st Oct (10 Days) Parents Meet 19th October, 2025 (Saturday) Dasara Holidays 2nd Oct to 13th October, 2025 School Re-opens on 14th October, 2025 (Monday) Working Days for PT-II Exams 14th Oct to Nov 21st (30 Working Days) PT-II Exams Fri, 22nd Nov to 30th Nov (Sat) (9Days) Working Days for PT-III Exams Dec 2nd to Jan 9th 2026 (30 Working Days) Pongal Holidays 10th Jan to 16th Jan 2026 School Re-opens on 17th Jan, 2026 REVISION for PT-III Exams Jan 17th to Jan 23rd (6 Days) PT-III Exams 24th Jan to 1st Feb (8 Days) Working Days for SA-II Exams Feb 3rd to March 11th (30 Working Days) SA-II Exams Wed, 12th March to 22nd March, Sat(10Days) Holidays from 23rd March, 2026 to 31st March, 2026 Parents Meet 29th March, 2026 (Sat) April 1st to April 22nd (18 Working Days) School Re-opens on 23rd April, 2026 (Tuesday)

When are the Month-Wise Holidays of CBSE Schools Check CBSE Schools Month-wise Holiday list for the new academic year 2025-26: Month Date Holiday April 2025 April 10th (Thu) Mahavir Jayanti April 14th (Mon) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti April 18th (Fri) Good Friday May 2025 May 12th (Mon) Buddha Purnima June 2025 June 7th (Sat) Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) June 27th (Fri) Ratha Yatra July 2025 July 6th (Sun) Muharram August 2025 August 9th (Sat) Raksha Bandhan August 15th (Fri) Independence Day August 27th (Wed) Ganesh Chaturthi September 2025 September 5th (Fri) Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad September 5th (Fri) Teacher’s Day October 2025 October 1st (Wed) Dussehra (Mahanavami) October 2nd (Thu) Gandhi Jayanti & Vijayadashami October 20th (Mon) Diwali (Deepavali) October 27th (Mon) Chhath Puja (North India) November 2025 November 5th (Wed) Guru Nanak’s Birthday December 2025 December 25th (Thu) Christmas Day January 2026 January 12th (Mon) Swami Vivekanand Jayanti January 14th (Wed) Makar Sankranti January 21st (Wed) Junior Sports Meet (Celebration) January 24th (Sat) Senior Sports Meet (Celebration) January 26th (Mon) Republic Day February 2026 February 15th (Sun) Mahashivratri March 2026 March 3rd to 4th (Tue–Wed) Holika Dahan & Dhulandi (Holi)

Where do State-Wise Regional Holidays in CBSE Schools apply? Some Sate-Wise Regional Holidays of CBSE School is given below students can go through it: 1. North India (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh): Chhath Puja: October 27, 2025 (Monday) Schools in these states often close for 1–2 days, especially on the main day of Sandhya Argh. Also Read: Bihar School Holiday List 2025 2. Kerala: Onam: Typically in August/September, around August 28–September 6, 2025 Schools in Kerala often close for up to 4–5 days during this period. Also Read: Kerala School Holiday List 2025 3. Assam: Bihu (Rongali Bihu): April 13–15, 2025 (Sunday–Tuesday) Schools may organize cultural events or close for 1–2 days. Also Read: Assam School Holiday List 2025 4. Tamil Nadu: Pongal: January 14–16, 2025 (Tuesday–Thursday, coincides with Makar Sankranti)

Schools in Tamil Nadu typically close for 2–3 days holiday. Also Read: Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2025 5. Chhattisgarh: Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025 (Saturday) Celebrates sibling bonds with rakhi-tying ceremonies. Note: Falls on a Saturday, so schools may not grant an additional day off. 6. West Bengal: Durga Puja: September 27–October 2, 2025 (Saturday–Thursday, includes Dussehra) Schools in West Bengal often close for 5–6 days from Panchami to Dashami. Kali Puja: October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) Schools may close for a day or organize evening events. 7. Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa: March 30, 2025 (Sunday) As it falls just before the academic year starts, schools may hold celebrations on April 1, 2025. Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) Schools may close for 1–2 days during immersion. Also Read: Maharashtra School Holiday List 2025