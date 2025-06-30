CBSE Holiday List 2025–26: Check Month-wise Calendar for School Closure Dates, Download PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the much-awaited Holiday List for the 2025–2026 academic year, which details the dates of all school closures at its affiliated schools in India. There are national holidays, religious festivals, state-specific festivities, and seasonal pauses like summer and winter vacations. Since these dates are crucial for academic planning, exam preparation, and extracurricular scheduling, the calendar is a vital tool for teachers, parents, and students alike.
This article offers a free PDF download of the official CBSE Holiday List 2025–2026 along with a comprehensive month-by-month explanation of vacations and advice on regional variations. Whether you are a student getting ready for projects and entrance examinations or a school administrator organizing the academic year, this calendar is your go-to planning tool.
ACADEMIC PLAN : 2025-2026
CBSE Academic Schedule for 2025-26
|
Event
|
Date / Duration
|
SA-II EXAMS
|
12th March 2025 to 20th March 2025
|
Holidays from
|
21st March to 26th March, 2025
|
Parent's Meet
|
27th March, 2025
|
School Re-opens on
|
28th March, 2025 to 25th April, 2025
|
Summer Holidays
|
26th April to 11th June, 2025
|
School Re-opens on
|
12th June (Wed) 2025
|
Working days for PT-I Exams
|
12th June to 9th July 2025 (23 Working Days)
|
PT-I Exam
|
Wed, 10th July to, 20th July Sat (10 days)
|
Parents Meet
|
July 27th (Saturday)
|
Working days for SA-I Exams
|
July 22nd Monday to Sep 19th Thursday (46 Working Days)
|
SA-I Exams
|
Fri, 20th Sep to 1st Oct (10 Days)
|
Parents Meet
|
19th October, 2025 (Saturday)
|
Dasara Holidays
|
2nd Oct to 13th October, 2025
|
School Re-opens on
|
14th October, 2025 (Monday)
|
Working Days for PT-II Exams
|
14th Oct to Nov 21st (30 Working Days)
|
PT-II Exams
|
Fri, 22nd Nov to 30th Nov (Sat) (9Days)
|
Working Days for PT-III Exams
|
Dec 2nd to Jan 9th 2026 (30 Working Days)
|
Pongal Holidays
|
10th Jan to 16th Jan 2026
|
School Re-opens on
|
17th Jan, 2026
|
REVISION for PT-III Exams
|
Jan 17th to Jan 23rd (6 Days)
|
PT-III Exams
|
24th Jan to 1st Feb (8 Days)
|
Working Days for SA-II Exams
|
Feb 3rd to March 11th (30 Working Days)
|
SA-II Exams
|
Wed, 12th March to 22nd March, Sat(10Days)
|
Holidays from
|
23rd March, 2026 to 31st March, 2026
|
Parents Meet
|
29th March, 2026 (Sat)
|
April 1st to April 22nd
|
(18 Working Days)
|
School Re-opens on
|
23rd April, 2026 (Tuesday)
When are the Month-Wise Holidays of CBSE Schools
Check CBSE Schools Month-wise Holiday list for the new academic year 2025-26:
|
Month
|
Date
|
Holiday
|
April 2025
|
April 10th (Thu)
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
April 14th (Mon)
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
|
April 18th (Fri)
|
Good Friday
|
May 2025
|
May 12th (Mon)
|
Buddha Purnima
|
June 2025
|
June 7th (Sat)
|
Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
|
June 27th (Fri)
|
Ratha Yatra
|
July 2025
|
July 6th (Sun)
|
Muharram
|
August 2025
|
August 9th (Sat)
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
August 15th (Fri)
|
Independence Day
|
August 27th (Wed)
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
September 2025
|
September 5th (Fri)
|
Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad
|
September 5th (Fri)
|
Teacher’s Day
|
October 2025
|
October 1st (Wed)
|
Dussehra (Mahanavami)
|
October 2nd (Thu)
|
Gandhi Jayanti & Vijayadashami
|
October 20th (Mon)
|
Diwali (Deepavali)
|
October 27th (Mon)
|
Chhath Puja (North India)
|
November 2025
|
November 5th (Wed)
|
Guru Nanak’s Birthday
|
December 2025
|
December 25th (Thu)
|
Christmas Day
|
January 2026
|
January 12th (Mon)
|
Swami Vivekanand Jayanti
|
January 14th (Wed)
|
Makar Sankranti
|
January 21st (Wed)
|
Junior Sports Meet (Celebration)
|
January 24th (Sat)
|
Senior Sports Meet (Celebration)
|
January 26th (Mon)
|
Republic Day
|
February 2026
|
February 15th (Sun)
|
Mahashivratri
|
March 2026
|
March 3rd to 4th (Tue–Wed)
|
Holika Dahan & Dhulandi (Holi)
Where do State-Wise Regional Holidays in CBSE Schools apply?
Some Sate-Wise Regional Holidays of CBSE School is given below students can go through it:
1. North India (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh):
Chhath Puja: October 27, 2025 (Monday)
Schools in these states often close for 1–2 days, especially on the main day of Sandhya Argh.
Also Read: Bihar School Holiday List 2025
2. Kerala:
Onam: Typically in August/September, around August 28–September 6, 2025
Schools in Kerala often close for up to 4–5 days during this period.
Also Read: Kerala School Holiday List 2025
3. Assam:
Bihu (Rongali Bihu): April 13–15, 2025 (Sunday–Tuesday)
Schools may organize cultural events or close for 1–2 days.
Also Read: Assam School Holiday List 2025
4. Tamil Nadu:
Pongal: January 14–16, 2025 (Tuesday–Thursday, coincides with Makar Sankranti)
Schools in Tamil Nadu typically close for 2–3 days holiday.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2025
5. Chhattisgarh:
Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025 (Saturday)
Celebrates sibling bonds with rakhi-tying ceremonies. Note: Falls on a Saturday, so schools may not grant an additional day off.
6. West Bengal:
Durga Puja: September 27–October 2, 2025 (Saturday–Thursday, includes Dussehra)
Schools in West Bengal often close for 5–6 days from Panchami to Dashami.
Kali Puja: October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)
Schools may close for a day or organize evening events.
7. Maharashtra:
Gudi Padwa: March 30, 2025 (Sunday)
As it falls just before the academic year starts, schools may hold celebrations on April 1, 2025.
Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)
Schools may close for 1–2 days during immersion.
Also Read: Maharashtra School Holiday List 2025
8. Gujarat:
Navratri: September 22–30, 2025 (Monday–Tuesday)
Gujarati schools may have cultural festivities or close on important days, such as September 29–30, 2025, which is the eighth or ninth day.
Uttarayan (Makar Sankranti): January 14, 2025 (Tuesday)
Schools may close for an additional day or host kite-flying events.
Also Read: Gujarat School Holiday List 2025
9. Andhra Pradesh/Telangana:
Sankranti: January 14–16, 2025 (Tuesday–Thursday, coincides with Makar Sankranti)
Schools typically close for 2–3 days.
Ugadi: March 30, 2025 (Sunday)
Schools may hold events on the first school day of the academic year.
Also Read: Telangana School Holiday List 2025
10. Punjab:
Lohri: January 13, 2025 (Monday)
A harvest celebration that features dances, folk songs, and bonfires, particularly for the Sikh and Hindu minorities of Punjab.
Baisakhi: April 13, 2025 (Sunday)
Celebrates the harvest season and Sikh New Year with festivals and bhangra dances. Events might be held at schools the following Monday.
Also Read: Punjab School Holiday List 2025
11. Rajasthan:
Teej (Hariyali Teej): August 2, 2025 (Saturday)
A women's celebration with songs, swings, and fasting. Rajasthani schools are allowed to host cultural events. The event takes place on a Saturday.
Gangaur: April 8–9, 2025 (Tuesday–Wednesday)
Schools may close for a day or host events.
Also Read: Rajasthan School Holiday List 2025
12. Odisha:
Ratha Yatra: June 27, 2025 (Friday)
In Odisha, schools could host cultural events or take a day off.
