Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CBSE Holiday List 2025–26: Check Month-wise Calendar for School Closure Dates, Download PDF

CBSE Holiday List 2025-26: This article provides the Month-wise Holiday list for students and teachers. Download the free PDF of CBSE holiday list 2025-26. 

Jul 2, 2025, 11:50 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the much-awaited Holiday List for the 2025–2026 academic year, which details the dates of all school closures at its affiliated schools in India. There are national holidays, religious festivals, state-specific festivities, and seasonal pauses like summer and winter vacations. Since these dates are crucial for academic planning, exam preparation, and extracurricular scheduling, the calendar is a vital tool for teachers, parents, and students alike.

This article offers a free PDF download of the official CBSE Holiday List 2025–2026 along with a comprehensive month-by-month explanation of vacations and advice on regional variations. Whether you are a student getting ready for projects and entrance examinations or a school administrator organizing the academic year, this calendar is your go-to planning tool.

ACADEMIC PLAN : 2025-2026

CBSE Academic Schedule for 2025-26

Event

Date / Duration

SA-II EXAMS

12th March 2025 to 20th March 2025

Holidays from

21st March to 26th March, 2025

Parent's Meet

27th March, 2025

School Re-opens on

28th March, 2025 to 25th April, 2025

Summer Holidays

26th April to 11th June, 2025

School Re-opens on

12th June (Wed) 2025

Working days for PT-I Exams

12th June to 9th July 2025 (23 Working Days)

PT-I Exam

Wed, 10th July to, 20th July Sat (10 days)

Parents Meet

July 27th (Saturday)

Working days for SA-I Exams

July 22nd Monday to Sep 19th Thursday (46 Working Days)

SA-I Exams

Fri, 20th Sep to 1st Oct (10 Days)

Parents Meet

19th October, 2025 (Saturday)

Dasara Holidays

2nd Oct to 13th October, 2025

School Re-opens on

14th October, 2025 (Monday)

Working Days for PT-II Exams

14th Oct to Nov 21st (30 Working Days)

PT-II Exams

Fri, 22nd Nov to 30th Nov (Sat) (9Days)

Working Days for PT-III Exams

Dec 2nd to Jan 9th 2026 (30 Working Days)

Pongal Holidays

10th Jan to 16th Jan 2026

School Re-opens on

17th Jan, 2026

REVISION for PT-III Exams

Jan 17th to Jan 23rd (6 Days)

PT-III Exams

24th Jan to 1st Feb (8 Days)

Working Days for SA-II Exams

Feb 3rd to March 11th (30 Working Days)

SA-II Exams

Wed, 12th March to 22nd March, Sat(10Days)

Holidays from

23rd March, 2026 to 31st March, 2026

Parents Meet

29th March, 2026 (Sat)

April 1st to April 22nd

(18 Working Days)

School Re-opens on

23rd April, 2026 (Tuesday)

When are the Month-Wise Holidays of CBSE Schools

Check CBSE Schools Month-wise Holiday list for the new academic year 2025-26: 

Month

Date

Holiday

April 2025

April 10th (Thu)

Mahavir Jayanti

April 14th (Mon)

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18th (Fri)

Good Friday

May 2025

May 12th (Mon)

Buddha Purnima

June 2025

June 7th (Sat)

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)

June 27th (Fri)

Ratha Yatra

July 2025

July 6th (Sun)

Muharram

August 2025

August 9th (Sat)

Raksha Bandhan

August 15th (Fri)

Independence Day

August 27th (Wed)

Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2025

September 5th (Fri)

Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad

September 5th (Fri)

Teacher’s Day

October 2025

October 1st (Wed)

Dussehra (Mahanavami)

October 2nd (Thu)

Gandhi Jayanti & Vijayadashami

October 20th (Mon)

Diwali (Deepavali)

October 27th (Mon)

Chhath Puja (North India)

November 2025

November 5th (Wed)

Guru Nanak’s Birthday

December 2025

December 25th (Thu)

Christmas Day

January 2026

January 12th (Mon)

Swami Vivekanand Jayanti

January 14th (Wed)

Makar Sankranti

January 21st (Wed)

Junior Sports Meet (Celebration)

January 24th (Sat)

Senior Sports Meet (Celebration)

January 26th (Mon)

Republic Day

February 2026

February 15th (Sun)

Mahashivratri

March 2026

March 3rd to 4th (Tue–Wed)

Holika Dahan & Dhulandi (Holi)

Where do State-Wise Regional Holidays in CBSE Schools apply? 

Some Sate-Wise Regional Holidays of CBSE School is given below students can go through it:

1. North India (Bihar, Uttar Pradesh): 

Chhath Puja: October 27, 2025 (Monday)

Schools in these states often close for 1–2 days, especially on the main day of Sandhya Argh.

Also Read: Bihar School Holiday List 2025

2. Kerala: 

Onam: Typically in August/September, around August 28–September 6, 2025

Schools in Kerala often close for up to 4–5 days during this period.

Also Read: Kerala School Holiday List 2025

3. Assam: 

Bihu (Rongali Bihu): April 13–15, 2025 (Sunday–Tuesday)

Schools may organize cultural events or close for 1–2 days.

Also Read: Assam School Holiday List 2025

4. Tamil Nadu: 

Pongal: January 14–16, 2025 (Tuesday–Thursday, coincides with Makar Sankranti)

Schools in Tamil Nadu typically close for 2–3 days holiday.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2025

5. Chhattisgarh: 

Raksha Bandhan: August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

Celebrates sibling bonds with rakhi-tying ceremonies. Note: Falls on a Saturday, so schools may not grant an additional day off.

6. West Bengal: 

Durga Puja: September 27–October 2, 2025 (Saturday–Thursday, includes Dussehra)

Schools in West Bengal often close for 5–6 days from Panchami to Dashami.

Kali Puja: October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Schools may close for a day or organize evening events.

7. Maharashtra:

Gudi Padwa: March 30, 2025 (Sunday)

As it falls just before the academic year starts, schools may hold celebrations on April 1, 2025.

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Schools may close for 1–2 days during immersion.

Also Read: Maharashtra School Holiday List 2025

8. Gujarat: 

Navratri: September 22–30, 2025 (Monday–Tuesday)

Gujarati schools may have cultural festivities or close on important days, such as September 29–30, 2025, which is the eighth or ninth day.

Uttarayan (Makar Sankranti): January 14, 2025 (Tuesday)

Schools may close for an additional day or host kite-flying events.

Also Read: Gujarat School Holiday List 2025

9. Andhra Pradesh/Telangana:

Sankranti: January 14–16, 2025 (Tuesday–Thursday, coincides with Makar Sankranti)

Schools typically close for 2–3 days.

Ugadi: March 30, 2025 (Sunday)

Schools may hold events on the first school day of the academic year.

Also Read: Telangana School Holiday List 2025

10. Punjab:

Lohri: January 13, 2025 (Monday)

A harvest celebration that features dances, folk songs, and bonfires, particularly for the Sikh and Hindu minorities of Punjab.

Baisakhi: April 13, 2025 (Sunday)

Celebrates the harvest season and Sikh New Year with festivals and bhangra dances. Events might be held at schools the following Monday.

Also Read: Punjab School Holiday List 2025

11. Rajasthan:

Teej (Hariyali Teej): August 2, 2025 (Saturday)

A women's celebration with songs, swings, and fasting. Rajasthani schools are allowed to host cultural events. The event takes place on a Saturday.

Gangaur: April 8–9, 2025 (Tuesday–Wednesday)

Schools may close for a day or host events.

Also Read: Rajasthan School Holiday List 2025

12. Odisha:

Ratha Yatra: June 27, 2025 (Friday)

In Odisha, schools could host cultural events or take a day off.

FAQs

  • Do schools have a holiday on Muharram?
    +
    Schools, colleges, government departments, post offices, and numerous private businesses will all be closed on the day of Muharram throughout India. The public holiday is acknowledged as a day of national importance and is observed in the majority of the country.
  • Does CBSE allow open schooling?
    +
    CBSE Open School offer both regular and weekend classes for the students who are working somewhere or are not available on the specific days of the week. These schools provide certificates of CBSE board, and students may also opt for the subjects of their choice.
  • How many days does school open in a year in CBSE?
    +
    It is the responsibility of the school management to ensure that the schools under their jurisdiction observe minimum of 220 Working Days in each Academic Year and inform the concerned Zonal DOE.

