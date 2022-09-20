CBSE Private Candidate Form 2023: Check Registration Process, Application Fee Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the registration process for the private candidates appearing for the board exam in 2023. Students who will be appearing for the CBSE board exams 2023 as private candidates can check here the registration process and application fee to be submitted.

CBSE private Form 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has commenced the registration process for the private candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam in 2023. The application process commenced on September 17, 2022. Private candidates who will be appearing for the exams in 2023 can check the registration process, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

According to the schedule given, the last date for students to apply for the 2023 board examinations is September 30, 2022. However, those who miss the registration window can submit the applications with a late fee until October 7, 2022.

CBSE Private Form 2023: Application Fee

The Application fee has to be submitted in the online mode through the payment gateway given. Candidates from the different categories need to submit the applications as mentioned in the payment link.

Those appearing for 5 subjects under the General Category need to submit an application fee of Rs. 1500/-. Those appearing for the compartment exam need to submit Rs. 300/- as an application fee for each subject appearing. Students must also note that a late fee of Rs. 2000 will be applied to those students submitting the applications after September 30, 2022.

The CBSE Private Candidate Exam form 2023 fee needs to be submitted via credit/ debit card or through internet banking.

CBSE Private Applications 2023

How to Apply for CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023

The CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 application form for private candidates is available on the homepage of the board website. According to the instructions provided, students are required to apply under the Private Candidates section mentioned on the homepage of the official website. Students appearing for the 2023 exams as private candidates can also click on the steps provided below to complete the application form.

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Private Candidate window on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the relevant examination from the list given

Step 4: Enter the relevant details and asked

Step 5: Submit the application fee through the fee payment window

Step 6: Recheck all given data and click on the final submission

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Marking Scheme 2022-23 (OUT): Check Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Download PDF at cbseacademic.nic.in