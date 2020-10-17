CBSE Recruitment 2020 Result Announced @cbse.nic.in for Assistant Secretary and Analyst Posts, Here’s Direct Link

CBSE Recruitment 2020 Result: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Assistant Secretary and Analyst at its website. All candidates who appeared in the CBSE Assistant Secretary and Analyst Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 01/2019 can check their result at the official website of CBSE.i.e.cbse.nic.in.

The board had conducted the CBSE Assistant Secretary Exam 2020 on 28 January 2020 while the Assistant Secretary IT Exam 2020 was conducted on 31 January 2020 and Analyst IT CBT on 30 January 2020 at the various exam centre. Now, all those candidates who appeared in the aforesaid exams can check their result by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE.i.e.cbse.nic.in. Click on CBSE Assistant Secretary & Analyst Exam 2020 Result. A PDF will open. Candidates can check roll number wise CBSE Assistant Secretary & Analyst Exam 2020 Result in the PDF and save it for future reference.

All such candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result are provisionally shortlisted for interview round. The date and venue for the interview will be informed in due course. All shortlisted candidates are required to bring all original documents/certificates on the day of the interview including caste certificate etc. On the basis of which he/she had claimed her/his eligibility.

Download CBSE Secretary & Analyst Exam 2020 Result

The board will soon release the cut off marks and marks of CBT on its website only after the declaration of final result. Candidates can directly check CBSE Assistant Secretary & Analyst Exam 2020 Result by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

BOB Recruitment 2020 for Product Manager, Assistant Vice President and Other Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.co.in

Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Notification 2020: Apply Online for 199 Vacancies @joinindianarmy.nic.in for Course Commencing in April 2021