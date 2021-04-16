CBSE Result 2021 OUT for JHT, Accountant, Jr. Accountant Posts, Document Verification on 27 April, Details Here

CBSE Result 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant, Jr. Accountant. Candidates appeared in the CBSE Exam 2021 Advt. No. CBSE/Rectt. Cell/14 (85)/DR/2021/4205 dated 7 April 2021 can download the result through the official website of CBSE.i.e.cbse.gov.in.

The list of ineligible and eligible candidates for document verification has been uploaded along with the cut off marks. The candidates can download CBSE 2021 Result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.cbse.gov.in. Click on Result Notice for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Accountant and Junior Accountant flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download CBSE JHT, Accountant, Junior Accountant Result 2021PDF and save it for future reference.

Download MRPL CBSE Result 2021 JHT, Accountant, Junior Accountant PDF

All such candidates who have been successfully qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the document verification which is scheduled to be held on 27 April 2021. The candidates are required to bring all essential documents at the time of the interview. The schedule for document verification is given below.

Junior Hindi Translator - 10 AM to 12 PM: 27 April 2021

Accountant - 1 PM to 3.30 PM - 27 April 2021

Junior Accountant - 3.30 PM to 4:30 PM - 27 April 2021

The document verification will be held at Ground Floor, CBSE, HQ, Preet Vihar Delhi- 110092. The candidates are advised to download the attestation form available at CBSE Website and bring in duly filled triplicate copies the same along with the three sets of self-attested copies of the documents on the day of document verification.

Check Latest Government Jobs:

Oil India Recruitment 2021 for SMO Posts, Download Oil India Recruitment Notification @oil-india.com

southern Railway Recruitment 2021 for GDMO Posts, Salary upto 75,000/-

Vikas Bank PO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released, Apply Online @vikasbank.com