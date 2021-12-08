Check CBSE Sample Paper for Class 12 Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) and prepare for the upcoming board exam.

Check CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 for Term 1 Class 12 Geography board exam preparation. It is based on Term 1 CBSE 12th Geography Syllabus 2021-22 and important for preparation of CBSE Class 12 Geography board exam 2021-22 (Term 1).

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1): 12th Geography Board Exam

SECTION A

There are 24 questions in this section. Attempt any 20 questions.

1. Which one of the following Union Territories has the highest density of population?

a) NCT Delhi

b) Andaman and Nicobar Island

c) Chandigarh

d) Puducherry

2. Arrange the following approaches in a sequential order according to their development.

Choose the correct option.

1. Spatial organization

2. Regional approach

3. Areal differentiation

4. Humanistic approach

Options

(a) 1 4 2 3

(b) 4 1 3 2

(c) 2 3 1 4

(d) 3 2 4 1

3. Panna, Para, Palli, Nagla and Dhani are examples of which of the following settlements?

a) Clustered Settlements

b) Semi-Clustered Settlements

c) Dispersed Settlements

d) Hamleted Settlements

4.

Which of the following programs sponsored by central government aims at enabling the rural

population to conserve water for drinking, irrigation, fisheries and afforestation?

a) Arvary Pani Sansad

b) Haryali

c) Neeru-Meeru

d) Narmada bachao

5. Population of India according to Occupation can be categorized into:

a) Main workers, Marginal workers, Non workers

b) Marginal workers, Household industrial workers, Non workers

c) Agricultural laborers, Marginal workers, Non workers

d) Cultivators, Main workers, Marginal workers

6. Who among the following developed the concept of ‘human development’?

a) Ellen C. Semple

b) Dr Mahbub-ul-haq

c) Kanwar Sen

d) Griffith Tailor

7. Which one of the following is not a plantation crop?

a) Coffee

b) Sugarcane

c) Rubber

d) Wheat

8. Which of the following best describes ‘development’?

a) An increase in size

b) A constant in size

c) A positive change in quality

d) A simple change in quality

9.

Which of the following programme is launched by the present Union Government for the

cleaning of river Ganga?

a) Ganga Action Plan

b) Namami Gange

c) Ganga Namami Action Plan

d) Ganga Cleaning Mission

10. Which of the following mainly is not an industrial city?

a. Bhilai b. Durgapur

c. Chandigarh d. Barauni

11. Which one of the following is not a method of mining?

a) Shaft mining

b) Opencast mining

c) Underground mining

d) Refining

12. According to census 2011, which of the following depicts the percentage of the level of urbanization in India?

a) 31.16 %

b) 28 %

c) 33.16 %

d) 26 %

13. According to the Census of India, migration is enumerated on which of the following basis?

a) Place of Origin

b) Place of residence

c) Place of Origin as well as Place of Residence

d) Place of Birth

14. Through which of the following, functional relations establish between rural and urban

areas?

a) Through the means of transport and communications

b) Through the supply of raw material

c) Through the exchange of finished products in rural areas

d) Through the consumption of products produced in rural areas

.

.

.

.

For rest of the questions and their answers, download the PDFs from the link given below