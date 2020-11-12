CBSE Scholarship 2020-21: Eligibility, Application Details, Last Date & More

CBSE 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Scholarship for Single Girl Child recently on its official website cbse.nic.in The last day to apply online is online application is 10th December 2020 and hard copy of application form (renewal only) has to be submitted on or before 28th December 2020.

Important Points:

⇒ CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies – 2020.

⇒ Renewal of Online applications of CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass awarded in 2019

Eligibility for Scholarship:

For New Scholarship:

- All Single Girl Students, who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class X

Examination and are studying Class 11th & 12th in CBSE Schools whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500/- p.m. during the academic year, shall be considered for the purpose. In the next two years, the total enhancement in tuition fee in such CBSE schools shall not be more than 10% of the tuition fee charged.

Note: NRI applicants of the CBSE Board are also eligible for the award. The tuition fee for the NRIs has been decided maximum of rupees 6,000/- per month.

There are more conditions & for complete details download the PDF from this link.

For renewal of scholarship:

- Should have received the CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship last year.

- Should be a student of CBSE in class 11th in the previous year and have scored 50% or more marks in Class 11 and been promoted to class 12th.

- The tuition fees for Class 10 should not be above Rs. 1,500/- per month during the Academic year. In the next 02 years the total enhancement of tuition fee shall not be above 10% of the tuition fee.

There are more conditions & for complete details download the PDF from this link.

Selection Procedure:

- Student should have passed Class 10 Examination from the CBSE and secured 60% or more marks.

- Pursuing Class 11th & 12th from CBSE affiliated Schools.

- Student (Girl) should be the ONLY CHILD of their parents.

- Original Affidavit duly attested by the First Class Judicial Magistrate/ SDM/ Executive Magistrate/Notary as per prescribed format available on the Board’s website. (Photocopy of Affidavit will not be accepted).

- Undertaking should be attested by the School Principal from where the student is pursuing Class 11 after passing Class 10 from the Board's Examination.

- Tuition fee should not be above Rs. 1,500/- per month in Class 10th & 10% enhancement for Class 11th & 12th.

