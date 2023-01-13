CBSE Skill Subjects New Policy: What are the new Subjects and how will they affect your board results?

CBSE added new skill subjects for class 9th and 11th students recently. Currently, about 27 lakh students are studying skill subjects in classes 9,10,11 and 12. Check how the CBSE new skills subjects will affect the students from about 22,000 CBSE affiliated schools. Link to download notification also attached at the end.

CBSE Skill Subjects New Policy: According to the latest CBSE policy on its skill subjects, the Board announced that the candidates studying in class 10 can consider the marks of any of the newly CBSE skills subjects in their best of 5 scores. This is great news for the students who will be appearing for their secondary board examinations in the 2023-24 academic year.

How to Register for CBSE New Skill Subjects?

The affiliated schools will be able to register their students, from classes 9 and 11, in the newly introduced subjects through the CBSE registration portal as per the schedule provided by the examination unit.

Introduction of new Skill Subjects

CBSE offers 22 Skill subjects in classes 9,10 and 43 Skill subjects in classes 11,12.

All the courses are completely free of cost and no charge is to be paid by the affiliated schools to introduce the new CBSE skill subjects in their institution as well.

What are the new Skill Subjects?

New Skill Subjects and Best of 5 scores: What is the connection?

According to the new policy, students can consider the new skill subjects from their curriculum while they count their best of 5 scores if they are not satisfied with marks in any of the major subjects.

Here is what the Board stated about the Scheme of studies for the students who opt for skill subjects in classes 9, 10: “If a student studies three compulsory subjects (i.e., Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and also chooses to study a Skill subject (offered as sixth optional subject), then the aggregate of best five including two languages (Subject 1 & 2) and the best three (from subject 3, 4, 5 & 6, including Skill subject) can be considered for calculation of percentage.”

What does it mean?

Therefore, if candidates study any skill subject as their sixth subject (optional), those students can count the marks of this skill subject in their best of five along with the compulsory subjects (Science, Maths and Social Science).

When will this new policy begin?

These new guidelines will come into effect from the next academic session i.e 2023-24.

Why are more Skill subjects introduced by CBSE?

To integrate Skill Education in schools affiliated to CBSE in order to equip the students with the contemporary employability and entrepreneurial skills, CBSE has introduced new skill subjects with added guidelines.

As per the recommendations of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE is constantly working towards the development of relevant skills in school students which will help them survive, thrive and prosper as responsible adults and citizens of the nation.

Visit the CBSE board official website to check the complete guidelines about the same. Check the ‘Skill Education’ webpage of the CBSE Academic website.

