CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21. CBSE has reduced 11th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here. Students of Class 11 should learn the latest CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21 and modification done by CBSE. This syllabus is very important for the preparation of CBSE Class 11 Entrepreneurship exam 2020-21.

Also Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21 (Reduced): All Subjects

Deleted Topics from CBSE 11th Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2020-21:

Unit 1 Chapter 1- Entrepreneurship: Concepts and function Chapter 2 – An Entrepreneur No change Unit 2 Chapter 3- Entrepreneurial journey Chapter 4- Entrepreneurship as innovation and problem solving Chapter 3 – Self assessment of qualities, skills, resources and dreams = 4 marks Chapter 4 – Risk taking- concept and types = 4 marks Unit 3 Chapter 5- Concept of market Chapter 5 – No change Unit 4 Chapter 6 – Business Finance and arithmetic Chapter 7- Resource mobilization

Chapter 6- Income statement = 2 marks and Cash Flow Projection = 3marks Chapter 7 – Estimating financial resources requirement; Methods of meeting financial requirements; Size and capital – based classification = 8 marks

Students of CBSE Class 11 having Entrepreneurship as one of their subjects are advised to thoroughly study all the changes in the latest CBSE Syllabus of Class 11 Entrepreneurship subject. According to the CBSE notification, designing a curriculum is a dynamic process. It regularly evolves itself reflecting the needs & aspirations of learners. Recently, our society is influenced by knowledge creation & technological advancements.

Competencies affecting Innovation and creativity have become crucial in all walks of life, including business context. This makes entrepreneurship education even more important for enhancing the quality of life. Entrepreneurship plays an influential role in the economic growth and development of the country. As the world economy is changing so is the dynamism of the business world. This course aims to instil and kindle the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst students. The idea of this course is to create “job providers rather than job seekers”.

The main objective of this course is to develop an Entrepreneurial mindset among CBSE School children. Also to encourage CBSE School students to opt for self-employment as a viable option for earning

dignified means of living. It will also enable students to appreciate the dynamic changes happening in the economy. Also to acquaint the students about the role of Entrepreneurship in the growth and economic

development of the nation. It also aims to promote Entrepreneurship as life-skills to improve quality of life, skills of creation and management of entrepreneurial pursuits.