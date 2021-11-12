CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021-22: Sample Paper, Syllabus, NCERT Solutions & Other Important Resources

CBSE: The CBSE 2021-22 Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry board exam is scheduled for 14th December (as per CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22). Check syllabus, MCQ-based sample papers, NCERT solutions & other important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2021-22.

CBSE: The CBSE 2021-22 Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry board exam is scheduled for 14th December (as per CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22). Check syllabus, MCQ-based sample papers, NCERT solutions & other important resources for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2021-22. Here we have highlighted important details related to these resources and also provided links to access these resources.

CBSE Roll Number Finder

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2021-2022

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2021-22:

MCQ-based CBSE Sample Papers for Class 12th Chemistry & other subjects has been published by CBSE and are based on the upcoming exam pattern. It is the essential resource for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021-22. Marking schemes & answers are also available with this and other sample paper. You can download them from link given below

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 1 Board Exam Released With CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22!

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Term 1 Chemistry 2021-22:

For now students of CBSE Class 12 should focus on Term 1 CBSE Syllabus (Class 12 Chemistry) and topics mentioned in it. In Term 1 CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2021-22, questions based only on Term 1 CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus will be asked in the exam.

NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Chemistry:

Many important MCQs are available in the NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Chemistry. These are also expected in Term CBSE 12th Chemistry board exams. As Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry question paper will only have multiple-choice questions, hence NCERT Exemplars are extremely useful in preparing for the Term 1 exam. Below is a link to the access Class 12 Chemistry NCERT Exemplar Solutions.

NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Chemistry

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry:

Class 12 Chemistry NCERT Solutions are also useful for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE 12th Chemistry board exams 2021-22. Students are encouraged to prepare the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus from NCERT Books. The link to access the NCERT Solution is given below

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chemistry:

Other Important Resources:

Other essential resources for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE 12th Chemistry board exam 2021-22 are also available in the School section of Jagran Josh.

CBSE Term 1 Class 10th & Class 12th Board Exam 2021-22: Admit Card (Out), OMR Sheet, Roll Number & Official Updates