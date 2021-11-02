CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2021-22: Sample Paper, Syllabus & Other Important Resources

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths board exam 2021-22 is scheduled for 6th December 2021. Maths is considered one of the most difficult subjects. Students preparing for this subject often face difficulties and in this article, we are providing some important resources which are essential for preparation. Links to these important resources are also available here. With the help of these resources, one can easily enhance his or her preparation level.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2021-22:

CBSE has published MCQ-based CBSE Sample Papers for 10th & 12th grades, based on the latest exam pattern. These are very important resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2021-22. These sample papers also include answers and CBSE marking schemes, with which students can cross-check their answers. Links to access these resources are given below

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for 10th, 12th With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now!

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Term 1 Maths 2021-22:

Students are advised to check the latest Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 and only concentrate on topics that are mentioned in Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. The link to access Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Maths is given below

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Term 1 & 2 (Combined)

NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Maths:

NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Maths contains important MCQ which are also helpful for the preparation of board exams. As the question paper of Term 1 will only have multiple-choice questions, hence, NCERT Exemplar are very helpful for the preparation of Term 1 NCERT Exams. Link to access NCERT Exemplar is given below

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Maths (All Chapters): Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths:

NCERT Solutions are also very important for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE 12th Maths board exams 2021-22. Students are advised to prepare the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Syllabus from NCERT Books. Links to access NCERT Books & Solutions are given below

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

Other Important Resources:

Other important resources for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22 are also available in the School section of Jagran Josh.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: 50% CBSE Syllabus Will Be Assessed Via MCQ Based Term 1 Exams - Check Paper Pattern Through CBSE Sample Papers