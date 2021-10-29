CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: 50% CBSE Syllabus Will Be Assessed Via MCQ Based Term 1 Exams - Check Paper Pattern Through CBSE Sample Papers

CBSE: 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed through CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 (Term 1) which are scheduled in November & December. Only multiple choice questions will be asked in these exams and here is a way to check types and level of questions.

CBSE: 50% CBSE Syllabus will be assessed through CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021-22 (Term 1) which are scheduled in November & December. In these exams, only multiple-choice questions will be asked and students are wondering about the types and level of the questions which can be asked in these exams. Students often wonder about the number and percentage of competency-based questions in the paper.

Check Paper Pattern & Level of Questions With Sample Papers (Issued by CBSE)

CBSE has published sample papers for the 10th & 12th which are based only on the term 1 CBSE Syllabus. All the questions in these papers are multiple-choice questions and with the help of these sample papers, students can easily understand the difficulty level of questions and the latest exam pattern.

If someone is wondering about the percentage of competency-based questions & memory-based questions then he or she can also learn with the help of CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22.

Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme Also Available:

Answers to all the questions are available in CBSE Marking Scheme provided with the new CBSE Sample Papers. So students can also cross-check their responses with the help of these answers. Concepts on which questions are given in CBSE Sample Papers are very important and students are advised to give special attention to these topics.

Other important resources:

Many other important resources are also provided by Jagran Josh with which students can enhance their level of preparation. CBSE question bank, NCERT solutions, previous year papers, chapter notes etc., are some of the important resources when it comes to preparation in less time. Solutions to all the questions of NCERT Exemplar for class 10 & class 12 are also available at Jagran Josh. NCERT Exemplar contain multiple-choice questions with answers which are also expected in upcoming CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021-22

