CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2021-22: Sample Paper, Syllabus, NCERT Solutions & Other Important Resources

The CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Physics board exam is set for December 10th, 2021. Physics is regarded as one of the most challenging subjects. Students preparing for this subject frequently face difficulties, so we've put together a list of resources that will help them get ready. This article also includes links to some important resources. With the assistance of these resources, one can simply improve his or her level of preparation.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2021-22:

Based on the upcoming exam pattern, CBSE has released MCQ-based CBSE Sample Papers for Class 12th. These are essential resources for preparing for the next CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam in Term 1 2021-22. Answers & marking schemes are also included in these sample papers, allowing students to double-check their answers. The following are links to these resources.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for 10th, 12th With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22: Download PDF Now!

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Term 1 Physics 2021-22:

Students should consult the most recent Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 & focus entirely on topics covered in the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. Below is a link to access Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Term 1 & 2 (Combined)

NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Physics:

Important MCQ are included in the NCERT Exemplar for Class 12 Physics, which can also be used to prepare for board exams. Because the Term 1 question paper will solely have multiple-choice questions, NCERT Exemplars are extremely useful in preparing for the Term 1 exam. Below is a link to the access Class 12 Physics NCERT Exemplar Solutions.

NCERT Exemplar Solutions for Class 12 Physics (All Chapters): Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics:

Class 12 Physics NCERT Solutions are also very useful for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE 12th Physics board exams 2021-22. Students are advised to prepare the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus from NCERT Books. Link to access the NCERT Solution is given below

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics: Download PDF

NCERT Books for Class 12 Physics (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

Other Important Resources:

Other essential resources for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2021-22 are also available in the School section of Jagran Josh.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: 50% CBSE Syllabus Will Be Assessed Via MCQ Based Term 1 Exams - Check Paper Pattern Through CBSE Sample Papers