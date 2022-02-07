JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CDM, Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for LDC and MTS Posts, 10th/12th pass can apply

CDM, Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification Notification Released on cdm.ap.nic.in or indianarmy.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Feb 7, 2022 16:23 IST
CDM Recruitment 2022

CDM, Indian Army Recruitment 2022: College of Defence Management (CDM) has released for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk and Multi Tasking Staff. Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents within 30 days (7 March 2022) from the date of publication of notification.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: within 30 days (7 March 2022) from the date of publication of notification.

CDM, Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details 

  • Lower Division Clerk - 1 Post
  • Multi Tasking Staff - 1 Post

CDM, Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Lower Division Clerk - 12th passed from a recognized University. 
  • Multi Tasking Staff - 10th passed from a recognized University. 

CDM, Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • Lower Division Clerk - 18 to 27 years
  • Multi Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years

How to apply for CDM, Indian Army Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the College of Defence Management, Sainikpuri Post Secunderabad - 500094 within 30 days (7 March 2022) from the date of publication of notification.

