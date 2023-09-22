CFW AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 434 Posts

The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare released a recent notification for CFW AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for 434 Staff Nurse Vacancies. Candidates looking for Government Jobs in Andhra Pradesh can apply for this CFW AP Recruitment 2023 before October 5 2023. The application started from 21 September 2023. Application mode is offline, so the application should be mailed to the respected zonal offices.

CFW AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare has issued the most recent announcement for the CFW AP Recruitment 2023 of Staff Nurse Vacancy. There are a total of 434 postings. Interested candidates should review the notification and Application Form according to their qualifications. CFW AP Staff Nurse Vacancy 2023 can be applied from September 21 to October 5, 2023. Applicants can apply online.

CFW AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023:

The Andhra Pradesh Government has issued the CFW AP Staff Nurse Notification 2023 for 343 Staff Nurse vacancies in each district. Candidates who have been looking for a job in the Andhra Pradesh Health Department can take advantage of this opportunity and apply online at cfw.ap.nic.in. Check out the notification, exam date, application form, important dates, eligibility, how to apply- apply online, and other information provided in this article.

An overview of the examination is given below:

Post name CFW AP Staff Nurse Conducting body AP health department Mode of application Offline Vacancies 434 Category Government jobs Last date of application October 5 2023 Recruitment type Contractual Website aiimskalyani.edu.in

CFW AP Staff Nurse Recruitment Notification 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the CFW AP staff nurse recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 434 vacancies announced under CFW AP staff nurse recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of CFW AP staff nurse recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

CFW AP staff nurse recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For CFW AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 434 vacancies for the CFW AP Staff Nurse recruitment 2023.Given below are the details:

Zone I- 86

Zone II – 220

Zone III- 34

ZoneIV - 94

Total - 434

How to Apply for CFW AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023?

Follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the CFW AP staff nurse recruitment 2023:

Candidates who are interested Visit the official website of the AP Health Department at cfw.ap.nic.in

Go to the Recruitment tab and click here: Other Advertisement and AP Staff Nurse

Read the official announcement

Now, go here to apply and submit the necessary information such as age, education qualification details, documents required, and any other information that will be stated in the form.

Finally, after submitting the AP Staff Nurse & Other Registration form Candidates must send an offline form to the following address according to the zones you are applying for:

Regional Director of Medical and Health Services, Opp, Bullaiah College, Resapuvanipalem Visakhapatnam



RDMHS, Govt General Hospital Compound, Rajamahendravram



RDMHS, Aswini Hospital Backside Old Itukulabatti Road, Guntur



RDMHS, Old RIMS Kadapa

Note: Applicant must enclose a demand draft towards application processing fee in favour of concerned Regional Director Medical & Health Services.

What are the application fees for CFW AP Staff Nurse Application 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the CFW AP Staff Nurse recruitment 2023 must pay an application fee of a specific amount. Candidates can pay online using a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking, etc. The application fee for each category is listed below:

General/EWS: INR 500/-

SC/ST/PWD/OBC: INR 300/-

Eligibility Criteria for CFW AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the CFW AP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Upper Age of 42 Also read the age relaxation criteria in the notification Educational Qualification Candidates should have General Nursing & Midwifery / B.Sc (Nursing) or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute.

What is the salary of a CFW AP Staff Nurse?

The basic salary details of a CFW AP Staff Nurse is given below: