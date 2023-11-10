CG Police Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 133 Vacancies at cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Recruitment 2023: The Chhattisgarh Police has started the application process for various posts. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms by November 30. A total of 133 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment drive. Get all the details for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2023 below.

CG Police Recruitment 2023: The Chhattisgarh Police has issued the recruitment notification for various posts on its official website. Interested candidates who fit into the eligibility parameters will be able to apply online from the official website, cgpolice.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is November 30. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process shared below in the article to apply online for CG Police Recruitment 2023.

Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2023

The Chhattisgarh Police has released the notification PDF announcing 133 vacancies in the police force. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for posts like Head Constable, Assistant Platoon Commander, Constable, Nursing Assistant, Compounder, Dresser, Nurse etc. Eligible candidates can apply for CG Police Recruitment 2023 through the official website at cgpolice.gov.in. Check out all the key details before filling out the application form.

CG Police Recruitment 2023 Conducting Body Chhattisgarh Police Exam Name CG Police Exam Post name Head Constable, Assistant Platoon Commander, Constable, Nursing Assistant, Compounder, Dresser, Nurse etc Vacancy 133 Apply online starts on October 20 Last date to apply November 30 Official website cgpolice.gov.in

CG Police Eligibility

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must possess the required qualifications. The educational qualification criteria vary from post to post. You are advised to refer to the official notification provided above to understand the educational qualifications required for the specific post you are applying for. Additionally, they should be above 18 years and below 30 years. However, the upper age limit for Head Constable Nursing, Assistant Platoon Commander Nursing, and Constable is 28 years.

CG Police Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The officials are conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 133 vacancies. Tabulated below are the post-wise vacancies that are to be filled through the CG Police Recruitment 2023 drive.

Chhattisgarh Police Vacancy Posts Number of vacancies Head Constable Nursing 13 Assistant Platoon Commander Nursing 62 Constable (Dog Squad) 05 Constable (Band) 03 Male Nurse 10 Female Nurse 04 Pharmacist 13 Nursing Assistant 07 Lab Technician 01 Compounder 12 Dresser 03

CG Police Recruitment 2023: Know How to Apply

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to apply online for the CG Police Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Police at cgpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CG Police Apply Online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill out the application form. Make sure you have entered the correct information or else your online form will not be accepted.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents. You are advised to go through the official notification to know which documents you need to submit.

Step 5: Make the fee payment and review the form carefully.

Step 6: Make the required corrections, if any, before submitting the CG Police application form.

Step 7: Download the Chhattisgarh Police Application Form 2023 for future reference.