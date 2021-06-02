CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check DV Details

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview/Document Verification schedule for the Assistant Professor Posts. Commission will conduct the interview on 15/16 June 2021 for the subjects including Computer Science, Information Technology and other.

All such candidates who have qualified for Assistant Professor (Computer Science, Information Technology posts can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview/document verification on 15/16 June 2021. Candidates should note that they will have to appear for the document verification round on the same day of interview as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.

Candidates will have to bring all the documents including Interview call letter/Application form/Personal details and other including attested from Gazetted officer as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor for the subjects Computer Science, Information Technology and other can check the CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 on the official website of CGPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

