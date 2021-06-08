CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Commerce Subject @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Admit Card

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor (Commerce) Subject from 29 June 2021 onwards. Commission has released the details interview/document verification schedule on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for Assistant Professor (Commerce) posts can check the details interview schedule on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the details interview/document verification schedule for Assistant Professor Posts for Commerce Post on its official website. A total of 378 candidates have qualified in the written exam who have to appear for interview round for Assistant Professor (Commerce) Subject. Interview will be conducted from 29 June to 6 July 2021. Candidates can download Admit Card and other documents from the official website.

All such candidates qualified for Assistant Professor (Commerce) Subject post should note that they will have to appear also for the document verification round before the interview as per the schedule. Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents for the document verification round which will be conducted on the same day before their interview.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor Commerce Subject can check the CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 on the official website of CGPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct link for CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 for Commerce





How to Download: Direct link for CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021 for Commerce