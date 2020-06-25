CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Mains Online Application Started @psc.cg.gov.in for 39 Vacancies, Get Direct Link Here

CGPSC Civil Judge 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of submission of online application. Candidates who have qualified in CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2020 Exam can apply for the mains online application at psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the notice released by CGPSC, The online application link for CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 has been activated by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission. The online will remain to activate till 4 July 2020. Candidates will be able to rectify the errors in the online application between 7 to 8 July 2020 at psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 39 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process and the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written and interview test. Candidates who have successfully qualified in prelims are required to fill up the online application before appearing in the CGPSC mains exam 2020.

However, The commission has yet not released the CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Mains Exam Date. All candidates are required to keep their eyes on the official website of CGPSC for latest updates related to the exam. Candidates can directly access CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 online application link by clicking on the provided hyperlink given below. Candidates can check all details related to CGPSC Mains 2020 in this article by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 June 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 4 July 2020

Modification in online application: 7 to 8 July 2020

CGPSC Civil Judge 2020 Vacancy Details

Civil Judge (Entry Level) - 39 Posts

Application Fee for CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Exam

SC/ST/OBC - Rs. 300/-

General candidates of Chhattisgarh and Other State - Rs. 400/-

CGPSC Civil Judge Mains 2020 Exam Online Application

Online Application Link

Official Website