CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023: Check Civil Judge Exam Date, Direct Link to Download & Other Details

CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023: Know here how to download CGPSC Civil Judge AdmitCard/Hall Ticket for Preliminary Exam, check exam date and other details.

CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released the Admit Cards for the CGPSC Civil Judge 2022 Preliminary Exam. Candidates who have applied for the Civil Judge post can download their admit cards from the official website of the commission at - https://www.psc.cg.gov.in/

As per the official notification released earlier the CGPSC Civil Judge 2023 Preliminary Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 26 February 2023 for a total of 48 posts. The Exam will be conducted at centres made at three districts namely- Durg-Bhilai, Raipur and Bilaspur.

How to Download CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023

The admit card for the CGPSC Civil Judge 2023 Exam can be downloaded from the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission at - https://www.psc.cg.gov.in/

Candidates can also download the Admit Card from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Download CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023

Steps to download CGPSC Civil Judge Admit Card 2023

Step1: Visit the official website of CGPSC at- https://www.psc.cg.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage click on link titled- “ Click here to View/Print Online Admit Card of Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam 2022”

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Login here via Email Id and Password and click submit.

Step 5 Your admit card will open on screen, check it carefully and Take a print out for the exam and for future reference.

CGPSC Civil Judge 2023 : Exam Date

The Date of the CGPSC Civil Judge exam is 26 February 2023.

CGPSC Civil Judge: Number of Vacancies

The CGPSC Civil Judge 2022 Exam has a total of 48 vacancies.

There will be 100 objective type questions in the preliminary exam and there is no negative marking.