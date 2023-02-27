CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2022 Released @psc.cg.gov.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key has been released by the Chattisgarh Public Service Commission for Civil Judge (Entry Level) posts.. The commission has also asked for objections on the provisional answer key. The answer key has been released on the official website of CGPSC i.e., psc.cg.gov.in Candidates can check the details related to the answer key and pdf link here.

CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for Civil Judge (Entry Level) posts on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key and demanded objections for the candidates for the same.

Candidates appearing in the written exam for the post of Civil Judge (Entry Level) can download the CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2022 from the official website-psc.cg.gov.in

The CGPSC Civil Judge prelims Examination 2022 was conducted on 26th February 2023 from 10.00 AM to 12 pm. The commission has released the provisional answer key today i.e., 27th February 2023 and has also demanded objections related to the answer key.

The candidates will have to pay Rs 50/- per objection for the CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key . Notably the candidates must raise objections between 28th February and 9th March. The candidates must raise their objections before the deadline.

Process to Download CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website of CGPSC.i.e., psc.cg.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads ‘Model Answers—Model Answer of Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam-2022” The CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Answer Key PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download the Provisional Answer Keys and save it for future reference.

CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2022 Download

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key here

CGPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2022 Exam Name Answer Key CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims 2022 Click Here

How to raise objections for CGPSC Civil Judge Answer Key

The candidates can raise their objections against the CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Answer Key 2022 from the online link which will be available on the official website from 28th February 2023.

The candidates will have to go to the activity section and then click on the option that says objection filling. This will redirect them to the new page where the candidates will be required to fill their Name, Question Paper Set Number and the Question number for which they wish to raise the objection.

Thereafter the candidates will be required to pay Rs 50/- as fee for every question they raise. Notably the candidates must raise objections between 28th February and 9th March. The candidates must raise their objections before the deadline.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on the official website of CGPSC i.e., psc.cg.gov.in for further information. The final answer keys will be available on the official website.