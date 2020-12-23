CGPSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 Released for Assistant Grade 3, Stenographer and other posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details

CGPSC Document Verification Schedule 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Document Verification/Skill Test schedule for the absentee candidates for the Assistant Grade 03 (Backlog), Stenographer Grade-03, Steno and others on its official website. All such candidates who remained absent during the DV round held earlier can check the Document Verification schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, the Document Verification for the absentee candidates during 27-29 January 2020, will be conducted on 04 January 2021. A total of 119 candidates remained absent during the DV round held on 27-29 January 2020.

Candidates should note that they will have to appear on 04 January 2021 for the Document Verification round scheduled from 09.A.M to 05. P.M. Candidates will have to bring all the educational and other documents with them as mentioned in the notification. Commission will conduct the Skill Test for the qualified candidates on 07-10 January 2021. Candidates can check the DV/Skill Test schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

