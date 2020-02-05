CGPSC DV Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Professor Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Direct Link Here

CGPSC DV Admit Card 2020 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit card for Document Verification for the Assistant Professor posts on its official website. All the candidates who have to appear for the Assistant Professor DV round can download their admit card from the official website of the commission i.e.- psc.cg.gov.in.

It is to be noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will conduct the Document Verification for the Assistant Professor Posts on 13/14 February 2020. Candidates who have to appear in the Document Verification round should note that they will have to display all the Educational/Experience and other Documents during the DV Schedule.

CGPSC has issued all the details about the Document Verification for the posts on its official website. Candidates should go through all the details about the DV details released on the official website.

According to the short notification released by the CGPDC, without their participation in the Document Verification phase, candidates can't appear for the Interview round so candidates are advised to appear for the DV round first before Interview.

You can download your admit card from the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC).

Direct link for CGPSC DV Admit Card 2020





How to Download CGPSC DV Admit Card 2020



First of all candidates will have to visit the official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in

Click on the link-DOWNLOAD DOCUMENT VERIFICATION CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the required proforma for your Admit Card.

Now download and go through the instruction given on the same.

You should take a printout of the admit card as you will have to produce the same at the exam venue.

