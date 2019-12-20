CGPSC Mains Result 2018 Announced @psc.cg.gov.in, Check List for Interview and DV Round

CGPSC Mains Result 2018: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the State Service Examination 2018 Mains result on 19 December 2019. Now all wait is over for those candidates who have appeared in the CGPSC Mains exam 2018. Candidates who have appeared in the above Exam can check their Mains result available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), a total of 821 candidates have been shortlisted in the CGPSC Mains Result 2018. Now these qualified candidates will be called for the next round which is Interview and Document Verification.

The State Service Examination 2018 Mains Examination was conducted on July 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2019. A total of 4,128 candidates appeared in the exam. Now qualified candidates will have to appear in the Document Verification round before the Interview.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced



The details about the CGPSC 2018 Document Verification, Interview schedule and dates will be announced by the commission on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in.

It is to be noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had invited application for the recruitment of 273 Vacancies under State Service Examination 2018 earlier.

Direct link for CGPSC Mains Result 2018





How to Download CGPSC Mains Result 2018

First of all candidates will have to visit the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in

Go to the Result Section available on the official website.

Click on the link-WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAMINATION-2018 given on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

You May Also Read

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

DFPD Recruitment 2019 for Junior Cost Accounts Officer Posts

Sainik School Gopalganj Recruitment 2019 for PGT, TGT Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for latest updates regarding the CGPSC State Service Examination 2018 Posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.