Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 for 557 Junior Resident, Registrar & Senior Registrar Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at psc.cg.gov.in for 557 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 2, 2021 16:11 IST
CGPSC Recruitment 2021
CGPSC Recruitment 2021

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of recruitment of Junior Resident, Registrar, and Senior Registrar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 December 2021 onwards. The link to the online application will be provided in due course of time. The last date of online application is 14 January 2022.

A total of 557 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 16 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 14 January 2022
  • Date for Errors Corrections (Without fee): 15 January 2022 at 12:00 hrs to 19 January 2022 by 11:59 Hrs
  • Date for Error Corrections (With Fee Rs.100/-): 20 January 2022 at 12:00 hrs to 24  January 2022 till 11:59 hrs

 CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of Post

Total

Junior Resident

471

Senior Registrar

34

Registrar

52

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess MBBS with MCI Registration. Check notification details here.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 25 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of written test and interview.

Download CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 16 December 2021

How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 16 December to 14 January 2022 at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For Candidates out of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 400/-
  • For SC/ ST/ OBC & Candidates of Chhattisgarh: Rs. 300/-
  • Payment Mode: Through Online

FAQ

How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 16 December to 14 January 2022 at psc.cg.gov.in.

How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 16 December to 14 January 2022 at psc.cg.gov.in.

What is the age limit required for CGPSC Recruitment 2021?

25 to 35 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for CGPSC Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should possess MBBS with MCI Registration. Check notification in the provided hyperlink.

What is the last date for CGPSC Recruitment 2021?

14 January 2022.

What is the starting date for CGPSC Recruitment 2021?

16 December 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through CGPSC Recruitment 2021?

557.

Take Free Online CGPSC CIVIL JUDGE 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationCGPSC Recruitment 2021 for 557 Junior Resident, Registrar & Senior Registrar Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in
Notification Date2 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission14 Jan, 2022
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.