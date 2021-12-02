CGPSC Recruitment 2021 for 557 Junior Resident, Registrar & Senior Registrar Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at psc.cg.gov.in for 557 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of recruitment of Junior Resident, Registrar, and Senior Registrar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 16 December 2021 onwards. The link to the online application will be provided in due course of time. The last date of online application is 14 January 2022.

A total of 557 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 14 January 2022

Date for Errors Corrections (Without fee): 15 January 2022 at 12:00 hrs to 19 January 2022 by 11:59 Hrs

Date for Error Corrections (With Fee Rs.100/-): 20 January 2022 at 12:00 hrs to 24 January 2022 till 11:59 hrs

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of Post Total Junior Resident 471 Senior Registrar 34 Registrar 52

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess MBBS with MCI Registration. Check notification details here.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 25 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of written test and interview.

Download CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 16 December 2021

How to apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 16 December to 14 January 2022 at psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee