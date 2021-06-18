CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 Schedule Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Admit Card to Release on July 15

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for State Service Exam 2020on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Check Admit Card downloading date and other update here.

CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for State Service Exam 2020. Now Commission will conduct the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 from 26 July 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the state service prelims exam can now apply for the mains exam through the official website of CCGPSC- psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2020-21 is scheduled to be held on 26, 27, 28 and 29 July 2021. Exam will be conducted at a various exam centre in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilaai. Jagdalpur and Raipur districts of the state.

Exam for the paper-I and Paper-II for Language and Essay will be held on 26 July 2021 in two sessions. Exam for General Studies I and General Studies II will be held on 27 July 2021. General Studies Paper III and IV will be held on 28 July 2021 whereas General Studies Paper V will be held on 29 July 2021. Candidates who have qualified for CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of CGPSC.

Commission will upload the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 Admit Card on 15 July 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the official website once is it uploaded. You can check the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 Schedule and other update on the official website of CGPSC. However, CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 Schedule is also available with the direct link given below.



Direct Link for CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 Schedule





You May Read Also

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 83 Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online



Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2021 Schedule