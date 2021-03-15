CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2021 Released for State Service (Prelims) Exam @psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

CGPSC State Service Prelims Model Answer 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Amended Model Answer for the State Service Prelims Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for CGPSC State Service Prelims Exam held earlier can download the CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2021 through the official website i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Amended Model Answer for the State Service Prelims Exam on its official website. Commission has conducted the State Service Prelims Exam on 14 February 2021 and uploaded the Model Answer for State Service Prelims Exam for both the papers including General Studies on its official website.

Candidates had raised their objections, if any regarding the answer/options as per the Answer Sheet on or before 22 February 2021. The last date for submission of proof and materials to the commission was 01 March 2021.

After the evaluation of the objections and queries raised by the candidates, now CGPSC has released the CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2021 for State Service (Prelims) Exam on its official website. Candidates appeared in the State Service Prelims Exam can check the PDF of the Amended Model Answer 2021 available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: CGPSC Amended Model Answer 2021 for State Service (Prelims) Exam