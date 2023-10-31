Chandigarh JBT Teacher 2023: Last Date to Apply Online Extended Till December 02

Chandigarh JBT Teacher 2023: The Department of Education, Chandigarh has extended the last date to apply for Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023. Aspiring candidates can register on the official website. The last date to apply online is December 02.

The Department of Education, Chandigarh Administration has extended the registration deadline for Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2023. Candidates who aspire to become teachers in the Government sector can fill out the online application form through the official website — chdeducation.gov.in.

Candidates now have time till 05:00 pm of November 30 to register for Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2023. Earlier, the deadline was October 10, and the last date for submission of the application fee was October 12. However, as per the revised schedule, candidates can pay the examination fee till December 02 (02:00 p.m.). The officials will display the list of candidates who have successfully submitted their application form and examination fee within the stipulated time on December 11.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2023

The officials released the Chandigarh Teacher Notification on June 30, and the application process began on August 11, 2023. Prospective candidates have until November 30 to submit their application forms. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 293 vacancies. You can download the Chandigarh JBT Teacher Notification PDF from the direct link provided below.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher 2023 Important Dates

Take a look at all the important dates for Chandigarh JBT Teacher 2023 below.

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date June 30 Apply online begins on August 11 Last date to apply November 30 Last date to pay the application fee December 02 Display of fee confirmation list December 11

Chandigarh Teacher Eligibility 2023

To be eligible for Chandigarh JBT Teacher Recruitment 2023, the candidate must possess a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from a recognised University and a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.) of not less than 02 years duration recognised by NCTE. Or they must have completed graduation with at least 50% marks along with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).

How to Apply Online for Chandigarh Teacher Exam 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Education Department, Chandigarh at chdeducation.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the JBT Teacher Apply Online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by providing your basic information and contact details.

Step 4: Log in with the registration ID and password you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit.

Step 7: Download your Chandigarh Teacher application form 2023 for future needs.

Chandigarh JBT Teacher Application Fee 2023

The application fee is Rs. 1000 for general or unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 500.