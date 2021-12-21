Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 against sports quota, Apply @cgforest.com

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 against sports quota. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Forest Department has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard against sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 December 2021 till 5 PM.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 28 December 2021

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Vacancy Details

Forest Guard - 9 Posts

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have 12th passed qualification from a recognized Board.

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Salary - 19500- 52000 level 4

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and physical efficiency test.

Download Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

How to apply for Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chhattisgarh Forest Department, Raipur latest by 28 December 2021 till 5 PM.