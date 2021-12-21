Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 against sports quota, Apply @cgforest.com

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 against sports quota. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 18:47 IST
Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021
Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Forest Department has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Forest Guard against sports quota. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 December 2021 till 5 PM.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 28 December 2021

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Vacancy Details

  • Forest Guard - 9 Posts

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates must have 12th passed qualification from a recognized Board.

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Salary - 19500- 52000 level 4

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and physical efficiency test.

Download Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

How to apply for Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chhattisgarh Forest Department, Raipur latest by 28 December 2021 till 5 PM.

Take Free Online FOREST DEPARTMENT EXAMS 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Job Summary
NotificationChhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021 against sports quota, Apply @cgforest.com
Notification Date21 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission28 Dec, 2021
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Organization Department of Forest
Education Qual Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.