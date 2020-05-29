CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2020: New Schedule for Constable Tradesman Exam 2019 Released @cisf.gov.in, Check Details Here

CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2020: Central Industrial Security Force has issued a notice regarding the reschedule of exam for Constable/Tradesman 2019. Candidates who are going to appear in CISF Constable Tradesman Exam 2020 can check the schedule on the official website of CISF.i.e.cisf.gov.in.

According to the notice, the written exam for Constable/Tradesman-2019 is re-schedule on 6 September 2020 instead of 7 June 2020 due to administrative reasons. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

Those who will be qualified in the written test will call for the medical exam which will be held in two stages. i.e. PET/PST, Documentation & Trade Test, OMR Based written exam which will be bilingual.

This exam is being held to recruit 914 vacancies for the post of Constable/Tradesman in the Central Industry Security Force in the trade of Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washerman, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali and Electrician in the level 3 of Pay Matrix Rs. 21, 700 to Rs. 69, 100/- plus usual allowances admissible to the Central Employees from time to time.

Constable Tradesman Exam 2019-20 Reschedule Notice

Official Website

Latest Government Jobs:

WCD Delhi Recruitment 2020: 11 Vacancies for Member, Specialist Gender and Other Posts, Graduates can apply

Northern Railway Recruitment 2020: 22 Vacancies for Senior Residents Posts, Interview on 10 June

SPSC Sikkim Yoga Instructor Recruitment 2020, Online Application begins Started @spscskm.gov.in

UIIC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Administrative Officer @uiic.co.in

NHM, Kolhapur Recruitment 2020: 22 Vacancies for Medical Officer, Cardiologist, Radiologist & Other Posts