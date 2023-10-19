CISF HC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 215 Head Constable GD Posts

CISF HC Recruitment 2023: CISF is hiring 215 Head Constables. Candidates can Download Notification, Online Application Link, Eligibility, Fee, How to Apply and Other Details Here.

CISF HC Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the latest notification for the recruitment of 215 Head Constable (Sports Quota). CISF Head Constable Notification has invited online applications from meritorious sportspersons and women for the post of Head Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota-2023. Eligible and eligible candidates can apply online for CISF HC Sports Quota Recruitment from cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in website from 30 October 2023.

CISF HC Sports Quota Jobs Notification 2023: CISF Recruitment Highlights

The posts for CISF Head Constable Sports Quota Recruitment are for athletes in athletics, boxing, basketball, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, shooting, swimming, volleyball, weight lifting, wrestling, taekwondo and bodybuilding. Candidates can check all the details about CISF HC Sports Quota Jobs Notification 2023 in the table below.

Name of Recruitment Organization Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Name of the Post Head Constable (GD) – Sports Quota Ad Number CISF HC Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts 215 Pay/Pay Scale Rs. 25500- 81100/- (Level-4) Job Location All India Last Date to Apply 28 November 2023 How to apply Online cla CISF HC Sports Quota Notification 2023 Official Website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in Recruitment Notification PDF Download

CISF HC Sports Quota Vacancy 2023: Number of Vacancies

A total of 2023 posts will be announced under CISF HC Sports Quota Vacancy 215. Check the vacancy details here:

Name of the Post Vacant posts Head Constable (General Duty) under Sports Quota 215 Posts

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for General, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 100, while sc and ST category candidates are exempted from the application fee. The payment of application fee has to be submitted online.

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility and Qualification

Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2023 should be 12th pass + player. The applicant must have represented India at the international level or won a medal at the national level in a recognized sport.

Age Limit: The age of the applicant for CISF HC Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 is 18-23 years.

CISF HC Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: How to apply online?

To apply for CISF Head Constable (GD) Sports Quota Recruitment 2023, candidates have to visit the official CISF website, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in and create a user profile. Once the profile is created, candidates can log in and fill the online application form. Candidates will have to upload all the required documents including their educational certificate, sports certificate and age certificate. After submitting the online application form, candidates will have to pay the application fee.