CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 for 665 COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant Posts

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer Karauli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 June 2021.

A total of 665 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant. The applications will be recruited through the online mode only. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 3 June 2021

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Covid Health Assistant - 635 Posts

Covid Health Consultant- 20 Posts

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Covid Health Assistant - Candidates holding MBBS and Rajasthan Medical Council Certificate are eligible to apply.

Covid Health Consultant- Candidates holding BSc Nursing/GNM or Rajasthan Nursing Council Certificate are eligible to apply.

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Salary

Covid Health Assistant - Rs. 39300/- Per Month

Covid Health Consultant- Rs. 7900/- Per Month

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the interview/test.

Download CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 7 June 2021 till 5 PM. The candidates must appear in the walk-in-interview in the Town Hall, District Collectorate Campus, Karauli, and the documents. The candidates can directly apply to the applications by clicking on the above link.

