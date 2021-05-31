CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 for 665 COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant Posts
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at karauli.rajasthan.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021: Chief Medical and Health Officer Karauli has invited applications for recruitment to the post of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 3 June 2021.
A total of 665 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for the post of COVID Health Assistant & COVID Health Consultant. The applications will be recruited through the online mode only. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 27 May 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 3 June 2021
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Covid Health Assistant - 635 Posts
- Covid Health Consultant- 20 Posts
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Covid Health Assistant - Candidates holding MBBS and Rajasthan Medical Council Certificate are eligible to apply.
- Covid Health Consultant- Candidates holding BSc Nursing/GNM or Rajasthan Nursing Council Certificate are eligible to apply.
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Covid Health Assistant - Rs. 39300/- Per Month
- Covid Health Consultant- Rs. 7900/- Per Month
CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done based on the interview/test.
Download CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 7 June 2021 till 5 PM. The candidates must appear in the walk-in-interview in the Town Hall, District Collectorate Campus, Karauli, and the documents. The candidates can directly apply to the applications by clicking on the above link.
