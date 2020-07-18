CMRL Recruitment 2020 for Manager, Assistant Manager and General Manager Posts, Download Notification @chennaimetrorail.org

CMRL Recruitment 2020: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Manager, Assistant Manager and General Manager. Eligible candidates can submit their application on or before 07 August 2020.

The candidates can check important dates, post wise vacancy details, the application process, eligibility criteria and other details below

Important Dates

Last Date for submission of application - 07 August 2020

CMRL Vacancy Details

Manager (Marketing) - 1 Post

Manager (Facility Management) - 1 Post

Assistant Manager (Facility Management) - 1 Post

General Manager (Signalling & Telecom) - 1 Post

General Manager (Contract Procurement) - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Manager, Assistant Manager and General Manager

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Manager (Marketing) - Must possess a graduation in any discipline and MBA (Marketing) with marketing as one of the main specialization and having minimum 60% marks from a recognized institute/University. Should have minimum of 7 years of post-qualification working experience

Manager (Facility Management) - Must possess graduation in Engineering (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) or B.Arch and having minimum 60% marks from a recognized institute/University. Post-graduation in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical or M.Arch is preferable. Should have minimum of 7 years of post-qualification working experience

Assistant Manager (Facility Management) - Must possess graduation in Engineering (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) and having minimum 60% marks from a recognized institute/University. Post graduation in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical or MBA is preferable. Should have minimum of 4 years of post-qualification working experience

General Manager (Signalling & Telecom) - Graduate Engineer in Electronics or Communication Engineering or a combination of any of these disciplines or equivalent degree. Minimum 23 years of experience

General Manager (Contract Procurement) - B.E/B.Tech (Civil) degree from a recognized Institute/University. Should have minimum of 23 years of post-qualification experience

Age Limit:

General Manager - 50 years

Manager - 38 years

Assistant Manager - 30 Years

Pay Scale:

General Manager - Rs.1,50,000/- to Rs.1,90,000/-

Manager - Rs. 80,000

Assistant Manager - Rs. 40,000

Download CMRL Notification PDF for AM and Manager



Download CMRL Notification PDF for GM



Download CMRL Notification PDF for GM 2

Selection Process for CMRL Managerial Posts

The selection methodology comprises two-stage process, interview followed by Medical examination. The selection process would judge different facets of knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude and physical fitness.

How to apply for Chennai Metro Rail Limited Recruitment 2020 ?



Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit the applications along with the other documents to the Chief General Manager (HR), Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamallee High Road, Koyambedu, Chennai - 600107 latest by 07 August 2020. Applications may also be forwarded through email to the email id dmhr@cmrl.in.