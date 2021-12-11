Coast Guard Region (West) Recruitment 2021 for Engine, Sarang Lascar, Fireman & Others

Coast Guard Region (West) Recruitment 2021 Notification released for Engine, Sarang Lascar, Fireman & Others. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has published a notification for the recruitment of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper, Lascar, and others. Interested candidates can download application forms from the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The recruitment is rolled out in the employment newspaper (11 December to 17 December 2021).

The candidates are advised to check details of age, educational qualifications, pay level/matrix, last date for receipt of applications, etc. Will be available in the detailed notification, once released on the official website.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of offline application: within 30th days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy Details

Engine Driver - 5 Posts

Sarang Lascar - 2 Posts

Fire Engine Driver -5 Posts

Fireman - 53 Posts

Civilian Motor Transport Driver - 11 Posts

Motor Transport Fitter - 5 Posts

Store Keeper Grade 2 - 3 Posts

Spray Painter - 1 Post

Motor Transport Mechanic - 1 Post

Lascar - 5 Posts

Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) - 3 Posts

Unskilled Labour - 2 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Salary:

Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar- PB - 1, 5200-20200/- + Rs. 2400/- (GP) (Pre-Revised) and Revised Pay Matrix - 4 Rs. 25,500/-

Fire Engine Driver - PB - 1, 5200-20200/- + Rs. 2000/- (GP) (Pre-Revised) and Revised Pay Matrix - 3, Rs. 21,700/-.

Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Driver, Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper Grade 2, Spray Painter, Motor Transport Mechanic, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff (Peon)and Unskilled Labour - PB - 1, 5200-20200/- + Rs. 1900/- (GP) (Pre-Revised) and Revised Pay Matrix - 2 Rs. 19900/-

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.