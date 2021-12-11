Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Coast Guard Region (West) Recruitment 2021 for Engine, Sarang Lascar, Fireman & Others

Coast Guard Region (West) Recruitment 2021 Notification released for Engine, Sarang Lascar, Fireman & Others. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and others. 

Created On: Dec 11, 2021 19:37 IST
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has published a notification for the recruitment of Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fire Engine Driver, Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper, Lascar, and others. Interested candidates can download application forms from the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The recruitment is rolled out in the employment newspaper (11 December to 17 December 2021).

The candidates are advised to check details of age, educational qualifications, pay level/matrix, last date for receipt of applications, etc. Will be available in the detailed notification, once released on the official website.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of offline application: within 30th days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News

Indian Coast Guard Vacancy Details

  • Engine Driver  - 5 Posts
  • Sarang Lascar - 2 Posts
  • Fire Engine Driver -5 Posts
  • Fireman - 53 Posts
  • Civilian Motor Transport Driver - 11 Posts
  • Motor Transport Fitter - 5 Posts
  • Store Keeper  Grade 2  - 3 Posts
  • Spray Painter - 1 Post
  • Motor Transport Mechanic - 1 Post
  • Lascar - 5 Posts
  • Multi Tasking Staff (Peon) - 3 Posts
  • Unskilled Labour - 2 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Salary:

  • Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar- PB - 1, 5200-20200/- + Rs. 2400/- (GP) (Pre-Revised) and Revised Pay Matrix - 4 Rs. 25,500/-
  • Fire Engine Driver - PB - 1, 5200-20200/- + Rs. 2000/- (GP) (Pre-Revised) and Revised Pay Matrix - 3, Rs. 21,700/-.
  • Fireman, Civilian Motor Transport Driver, Motor Transport Fitter, Store Keeper  Grade 2, Spray Painter, Motor Transport Mechanic, Lascar, Multi Tasking Staff (Peon)and Unskilled Labour - PB - 1, 5200-20200/- + Rs. 1900/- (GP) (Pre-Revised) and Revised Pay Matrix - 2 Rs. 19900/-

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Take Free Online Coast Guard 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationCoast Guard Region (West) Recruitment 2021 for Engine, Sarang Lascar, Fireman & Others
Notification Date11 Dec, 2021
Last Date of Submission1 Jan, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Coast Guard Headquarters
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.