Cochin Shipyard Limited CSL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Executive Trainee Posts @cochinshipyard.com

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2020: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited application to the recruitment of Executive Trainee Posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website from 04 April 2020 to 15 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online applications for CSL Recruitment 2020: 04 April 2020

Last date for submission of online applications for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment: 15 April 2020

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Executive Trainee Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

Executive Trainee (Information Technology) - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Executive Trainee Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Engineering in Computer Science/ Information Technology with 65% marks from a recognized university OR

Masters Degree in Computer Applications/ Computer Science/ Information Technology with minimum of 65% marks from a recognized university

Age Limit:

27 Years

For more details regarding eligibility criteria, please click on the below notification link.

Selection Process for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Executive Trainee Posts 2020



The selection will be done on the basis of Online Test, Group Discussion (GD),Writing Skills and Personal Interview

How to apply for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Executive Trainee Posts 2020

Interested and Eligible candidates for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Executive Trainee Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on on or before 02 April 2020.

