COHSEM HSE Result 2023 Declared, Download Manipur Board 12th Marksheet and Check Toppers List at manresults.nic.in

COHSEM HSE Result 2023: The board has announced the class 12th result Arts, Science and Commerce at manresults.nic.in. Along with this, the board has also released a streamwise Manipur 12th toppers list. Check details here

COHSEM HSE Result 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has declared the Manipur class 12 results today, May 22, 2023 for all the streams. Students can check their result online at the official website: manresults.nic.in. They have to use their roll number to download HSE result marksheet. Along with this, the board has also released the list and names of Manipur COHSEM HSE toppers for all the streams. Among the students who appeared for the exams, the highest number was from the science stream, with 24,513 students. The commerce stream had 813 students, while the arts stream had 11,391 students.

Manipur 12th HSE Result 2023 Date

Students can check the table to know the announcement of result as well as other important dates:

Events Dates Manipur COHSEM 12th Result May 22, 2023 Manipur HSE exam February 23 to April 1, 2023

How To Download COHSEM HSE Result 2023 Online for Arts, Science and Commerce?

The Manipur board 12th online result is in provisional form students will need get their marksheets from their respective schools. Go through the steps to know how to download COHSEM 12th result marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: manresults.nic.in.

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the link of Manipur Board 12th result 2023.

Step 4: Enter roll number and then click on the submit button.

Step 5: Manipur HSE result will open on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout or screenshot of the same for future use.

COHSEM HSE Arts Topper List 2023

Position Roll No. Name, Institution, Parent's Names and Address Marks Subjects with Letter 1st 10891* PUSHPA NAOREM T.G. HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, IMPHAL. D/O N. SANGITA DEVI N. BHUMESHOR SINGH NAOREM LEIKAI AWANG 475 E,MAN,Pol,Sgy,Ggr,Ed n 2nd 3432* CHUNGKHAM DAMAYENTI DEVI ENLIGHTEN KNOWLEDGE HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, SANGAKPHAM. D/O CHUNGKHAM (O) KHULEM PREMOLATA DEVI CHUNGKHAM KOTISHOR SINGH SAGOLBAND TERA AMUDON AKHAM LEIKAI 470 E,MAN,Hfs,His,Ggr,Po l 3rd 11006* TULSHIPRIYA ATHOKPAM T.G. HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, IMPHAL. D/O ATHOKPAM BENELA DEVI ATHOKPAM JITEN SINGH SAMUROU AWANG LEIKAI 463 E,MAN,Pol,Ggr,His 4th (i) 11789* AKASH MOIRANGTHEM UNACCO SCHOOL, EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION, CHANURA BAZAR, NAMBOL S/O NAOREM MEMTHOI DEVI MOIRANGTHEM RAJESHWAR SINGH KAKCHING MOIRANGTHEM LEIKAI, L.P. SCHOOL PARENG, K 459 E,MAN,Hpe,His,Pol,Gg r 4th (ii) 11790* ALBERT MOIRANGTHEM UNACCO SCHOOL, EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION, CHANURA BAZAR, NAMBOL S/O NAOREM MEMTHOI DEVI MOIRANGTHEM RAJESHWAR SINGH KAKCHING MOIRANGTHEM LEIKAI, L.P. SCHOOL PARENG,KA 459 E,MAN,Hpe,Pol,His,Gg r 4th (iii) 11816* SURJAKANTA KOIJAM UNACCO SCHOOL, EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION, CHANURA BAZAR, NAMBOL S/O RAJKUMARI NIRMALA DEVI BIJENDRA KOIJAM LALAMBUNG MAKHONG PUKHRI MAPAL,IMPHAL WEST-795004 459 E,MAN,Pol,Fat,His 5th (i) 3501* NAMEIRAKPAM CARINA DEVI ENLIGHTEN KNOWLEDGE HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, SANGAKPHAM. D/O POTSHANGBAM MINA DEVI NAMEIRAKPAM BIREN SINGH KWAKEITHEL THOUNAOJAM LEIKAI 457 E,MAN,Sgy,His,Ggr,Po l 5th (ii) 6543* THAMANGJAM SACHIN SINGH LITTLE MASTER ENGLISH HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, SAMUROU. S/O THAMANGJAM SUMILA DEVI THAMANGJAM SANJOY SINGH SHAMUROU MAKHA LEIKAI 457 E,MAN,His,Pol,Ggr,Ec o

Manipur Board 12th Science Toppers List 2023

Position Roll No. Name, Institution, Parent 's Names and Address Marks Subjects with Letter 1st 20914* RIA THOKCHOM HERITAGE CONVENT, URIPOK BACHASPATI LEIKAI, IMPHAL WEST D/O SOPHIA NGANGOM THOKCHOM ROMEO SINGH HEINGANG MAYAI LEIKAI, HEINGANG 491 E,MAN,Phy,Mth,Bio,Chm 2nd 16432* KELINA CHUNGKHAM COMET SCHOOL, CHANGANGEI, UCHECKON D/O ABHA MAISNAM JOHNSON CHUNGKHAM KEISHAMTHONG ELANGBAM LEIKAI, LEIRAK ACHOUBA, IMPHAL WEST, 795001 488 E,MAN,Hpe,Bio,Phy,Chm 3rd 38275* LINCOLN LEISEM POTSANGBAM XTRA EDGE SCHOOL, GHARI. S/O THONGAM CHANU LALLEIMA POTSANGBAM GEHESWAR SINGH HEIRANGOITHONG BAZAR, AHEIBAM LEIRAK 481 E,MAN,Phy,Chm,Mth,Bio 4th (i) 20377* PATRICIA KSHETRI HERBERT SCHOOL, CHANGANGEI D/O SALAM ROSY DEVI KSHETRIMAYUM PREMCHANDRA SINGH KAKCHING SUMAK LEIKAI 478 E,MAN,Phy,Hpe,Mth,Chm 4th (ii) 38143* ANGAANBA NINGTHOUJAM XTRA EDGE SCHOOL, GHARI. S/O SARITA SOROKHAIBAM NINGTHOUJAM SANJOY SINGH MOIRANGKHOM SOUGAIJAM LEIRAK 478 E,MAN,Phy,Mth,Csc,Chm 5th (i) 20422* SARAH THIYAM HERBERT SCHOOL, CHANGANGEI D/O PHILEM GUNESHWORI DEVI THIYAM ABANTA SINGH KEISHAMTHONG IROM PUKHRI MAPAL, IMPHAL WEST 476 E,MAN,Phy,Csc,Mth,Chm 5th (ii) 37981* NANCY SOIBAM XTRA EDGE SCHOOL, GHARI. D/O SOIBAM PRAMODINI DEVI SOIBAM DHANAKUMAR SINGH HEIRANGOITHONG MAIBAM LEIKAI 476 E,MAN,Phy,Mth,Bio,Chm 6th (i) 20576* HAOBIJAM VIVEKANANDAGIRI HERBERT SCHOOL, CHANGANGEI S/O WAIKHOM SUSILA DEVI HAOBIJAM IBOSANA SINGH SANGAIPROU MAMANG LEIKAI, IMPHAL WEST 473 E,MAN,Phy,Chm,Mth,Bio

COHSEM 12th Commerce Toppers List 2023

Position Roll No. Name, Institution, Parent 's Names and Address Marks Subjects with Letter 1st 40773* RAJBRINDA NAOREM T.G. HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, IMPHAL. D/O N. (O) SATYAPRIYA N. HENARY SINGH TENTHA KHONGBAL 445 E,MAN,Acc,Csc,Bss,Eco 2nd 40649* EINSTEIN NINGOMBAM SDJM HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL,PAONA BAZAR S/O MOIRANGTHEM TOMBI DEVI N. RANJIT SINGH THOUBAL OKRAM 430 E,MAN,Mth,Eco,Bss 3rd 40642* WARIBAM DEBRAJ SINGH SANGAI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, CHUMBREITHONG S/O WARIBAM ANJULA DEVI WARIBAM DHIREN SINGH AWANG SEKMAI LAIPAT 411 E,Acc,Csc,Bss 4th (i) 40634* KHOISANAM PATEL MEIDINGU SANGAI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, CHUMBREITHONG S/O KH. IBE LEIMA KH. PREMJIT SINGH KHANGABOK AWANG MANIG LEIKAI 408 MAN,Acc,Mth,Bss 4th (ii) 40636* PHAORE THINGBAIJAM SANGAI HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, CHUMBREITHONG S/O MOIRANGTHEM GEETA DEVI THINGBAIJAM RISHIKANTA SINGH TOP AWANG LEIKAI 408 E,Acc,Mth,Bss 5th 40704* ELANGBAM SONIA T.G. HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, IMPHAL. D/O HESHA ELANGBAM MITANJOY CHALOU MAYAI LEIKAI 406 E,ALT,Csc,Bss

Manipur HSE Subject-Wise Toppers List 2023