CBSE Class 10 MCQs of Science, NCERT Chapter 6 - Control and Coordination, Download PDF

In the fascinating realm of biology, the study of control and coordination forms a fundamental cornerstone. Join us as we explore the concepts of control and coordination, in our adventure of learning biology.
10 MCQs on Chapter 6 - Control and Coordination
Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 6 - Control and Coordination from NCERT Class 10 Science book:
Question 1:
Which of the following hormones is responsible for the regulation of blood sugar levels in the body?
- a) Thyroxine
- b) Insulin
- c) Adrenaline
- d) Estrogen
Question 2:
Which part of the brain is responsible for the regulation of balance and posture?
- a) Cerebrum
- b) Cerebellum
- c) Medulla oblongata
- d) Thalamus
Question 3:
Nerve impulses are conducted away from the cell body by:
- a) Dendrites
- b) Axon
- c) Nucleus
- d) Cytoplasm
Question 4:
The hormone responsible for the fight-or-flight response during stressful situations is:
- a) Insulin
- b) Thyroxine
- c) Adrenaline
- d) Estrogen
Question 5:
In the human eye, the image is formed on the:
- a) Cornea
- b) Pupil
- c) Retina
- d) Lens
Question 6:
What is the main function of the hypothalamus?
- a) Regulation of body temperature and hunger
- b) Control of voluntary movements
- c) Regulation of heart rate
- d) Production of insulin
Question 7:
The chemical messenger released at the neuromuscular junction for muscle contraction is:
- a) Serotonin
- b) Dopamine
- c) Acetylcholine
- d) Adrenaline
Question 8:
The part of the brain responsible for interpreting sensory information is:
- a) Cerebrum
- b) Cerebellum
- c) Medulla oblongata
- d) Thalamus
Question 9:
Which of the following is a plant hormone responsible for elongation of cells?
- a) Cytokinin
- b) Gibberellin
- c) Abscisic acid
- d) Ethylene
Question 10:
The photoreceptor cells responsible for color vision are called:
- a) Rods
- b) Cones
- c) Ganglion cells
- d) Bipolar cells
Answer Key:
1) b) Insulin
2) b) Cerebellum
3) b) Axon
4) c) Adrenaline
5) c) Retina
6) a) Regulation of body temperature and hunger
7) c) Acetylcholine
8) d) Thalamus
9) b) Gibberellin
10) b) Cones
Download Class 10 Science MCQ Notes for Chapter 6: Control and Coordination PDF