CBSE Class 10 MCQs of Science, NCERT Chapter 6 - Control and Coordination, Download PDF

Control and Coordination: This article delves into the fundamental concepts of control and coordination from the NCERT Class 10 Science book. Test your knowledge of the concepts in this chapter with these multiple choice questions.

In the fascinating realm of biology, the study of control and coordination forms a fundamental cornerstone. Join us as we explore the concepts of control and coordination, in our adventure of learning biology.

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 6 - Control and Coordination from NCERT Class 10 Science book:

Question 1:

Which of the following hormones is responsible for the regulation of blood sugar levels in the body?

a) Thyroxine b) Insulin c) Adrenaline d) Estrogen

Question 2:

Which part of the brain is responsible for the regulation of balance and posture?

a) Cerebrum b) Cerebellum c) Medulla oblongata d) Thalamus

Question 3:

Nerve impulses are conducted away from the cell body by:

a) Dendrites b) Axon c) Nucleus d) Cytoplasm

Question 4:

The hormone responsible for the fight-or-flight response during stressful situations is:

a) Insulin b) Thyroxine c) Adrenaline d) Estrogen

Question 5:

In the human eye, the image is formed on the:

a) Cornea b) Pupil c) Retina d) Lens

Question 6:

What is the main function of the hypothalamus?

a) Regulation of body temperature and hunger b) Control of voluntary movements c) Regulation of heart rate d) Production of insulin

Question 7:

The chemical messenger released at the neuromuscular junction for muscle contraction is:

a) Serotonin b) Dopamine c) Acetylcholine d) Adrenaline

Question 8:

The part of the brain responsible for interpreting sensory information is:

a) Cerebrum b) Cerebellum c) Medulla oblongata d) Thalamus

Question 9:

Which of the following is a plant hormone responsible for elongation of cells?

a) Cytokinin b) Gibberellin c) Abscisic acid d) Ethylene

Question 10:

The photoreceptor cells responsible for color vision are called:

a) Rods b) Cones c) Ganglion cells d) Bipolar cells

Answer Key:

1) b) Insulin

2) b) Cerebellum

3) b) Axon

4) c) Adrenaline

5) c) Retina

6) a) Regulation of body temperature and hunger

7) c) Acetylcholine

8) d) Thalamus

9) b) Gibberellin

10) b) Cones

