CPRI Answer Key 2023 OUT: Check Login Link at cpri.res.in

CPRI Answer Key 2023 has been released for the post of Engineering Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician Grade 1 and Assistant Grade 2. Candidates can check the direct link below.

CPRI Answer Key 2023: Central Power Research Institute issued the answer key of the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted for the post of Engineering Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician Grade 1 and Assistant Grade 2. Those who participated in the exam can download CPRI Answer Key from the official website cpri.res.in.

The direct link to download CPRI Answer Key is also provided below. The candidates can download the answer key using their application number and date of birth.

The candidates can submit the objections from 04 August to 07 August 2023. The candidates are required to raise objections in accordance with valid proof in support of their answers.

Conducting Body Central Power Research Institute Advertisement No. CPRI/01/2023 Name of the Post Engineering Officer Grade1, Scientific Assistant, Engineering Assistant, Technical Garde I & Assistant Grade II Vacancies 99 Exam Date 31 July 2023 Type Answer Key CPRI Answer Key 2023 Status Released CPRI Selection Process CBT
Skill Test
GATE Score CPRI Official Website www.cpri.res.in

Skill Test

GATE Score CPRI Official Website www.cpri.res.in

How to Download CPRI Admit Card 2023 ?

The step-by-step process to download the answer key is given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CPRI

Step 2:Click on the "Career" or "Recruitment" section.

Step 3: Click on the link that says ‘Link of Objection Management portal’.

Step 4: Now, login into your account using your application number and password.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Login; button.

Step 6: Download CPRI Answer Key and take the printout of the answer key