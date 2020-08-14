CRPF GD Constable Medical Admit Card 2020 Released @crpf.gov.in, Download CT/GD e-Admit Card 2018 Here

CRPF GD Constable Medical Admit Card 2020: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for Detailed Medical Exam (DME) for GD Constable 2018. Candidates who are going to appear for CRPF GD Constable Medical Exam can download CRPF CT/GD Medical Admit Card from link available on Recruitment section of the official website of CRPF - crpf.gov.in.

As per CRPF Notice, the medical exam is scheduled to be held from 24 August 2020 to 10 September 2020. A total of 1724 candidates are qualified to appear in the medical exam. All qualified candidates should bring printed copy of CRPF GD Constable E- Admit Card at the time of the medical exam. Candidates will not be permitted for DME without the admit card. They are also required to bring the original documents for checking by the Board of Officers.

CRPF GD Constable Medical Admit Card Download Link is also given below. The candidates can download their admit card using their login details through the link:

CRPF GD Constable Medical Admit Card Download

The candidates should follow the directions in purview of COVID - 19 pandemic situation:

How to Download CRPF GD Constable Medical Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to the official website of CRPF i.e. crpf.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment Section’, given on the homepage Click on “E-Admit card of Detailed Medical Examination stage for CT/GD-2018” A new window will open - http://gdconst.crpfexam.com/ where you need to click on ‘ Candidate Login’ Enter your User Name, Password and Captcha Your admit card will appear on screen Take print out of your admit card

Download CRPF CT GD Medical Exam Notice PDF