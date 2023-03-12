CSIR UGC NET 2023: Registration Begins, Check Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

CSIR UGC NET Exam: The enrollment procedure for the CSIR UGC NET has been initiated by the NTA. Those who wish to participate may visit the csirnet.nta.nic.in website to apply. The last date for submitting the application form is April 10, 2023. For additional information, please read the article provided beneath.

CSIR UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the process of accepting registrations for the CSIR UGC NET exam, which will be held for the December 2022 and June 2023 sessions. Interested candidates may visit the official website of the exam, csirnet.nta.nic.in, to apply for the same. According to the official schedule released by NTA, the deadline for submitting the application form is April 10, 2023.

Additionally, a correction window for the application will be made available to candidates between April 12 and April 18, 2023, in case of any errors or discrepancies in the application. It is advised that candidates fill out the form with the utmost care to avoid any mistakes.

The CSIR UGC NET exam, which stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, is a national-level exam conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates for lectureship and award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in the field of science and technology. The exam will be conducted on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023, and is expected to have a large number of applicants. Therefore, candidates are advised to start preparing for the exam as soon as possible to improve their chances of success.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Overview

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Recruitment Authority Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET Posts Name Eligibility for JRF/LS Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 10, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 10, 2023 Exam Date June 6, 2023 to June 8, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Notification Age Limit & Application Fee

There is no minimum age limit to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2023 but candidates aged more than 28 years cannot apply for the examination. The registration fees for CSIR UGC NET 2023 vary depending on the category of the applicant. General category applicants will have to pay Rs 1,100, while those falling under the General-EWS/OBC(NCL) category will need to pay Rs 550. SC/ST candidates and those belonging to the Third Gender category will be required to pay Rs 275. However, there will be no registration fees charged to applicants with disabilities (PwD).

CSIR NET Subject-wise Educational Qualification 2023

Subject Educational Qualification Life Science Academic Qualification in Life Science only Chemical Science Candidates must hold a degree in M.Sc./BS/B-Tech or any other equivalent qualification in Chemistry. Earth Science Candidate must have completed their M.Sc./BS-MS/BS-4 Years/B-Pharma or any other equivalent degree in Earth Science Mathematics Candidate must hold M.Sc./BS-MS/BS/B-Tech degree or any other equivalent qualification in Mathematics Physical Science Candidates must have completed M.Sc. Physics or BS-MS in Physics or any other equivalent qualification.

CSIR NET Exam Date

The CSIR NET Examination is supposed to be conducted from June 6, 2023 to June 8, 2023. Candidates can refer to the official website for detailed information regarding CSIR NET Exam Date.

CSIR UGC NET Notification Apply Online

We have shared a step by step procedure on how to apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on how to apply online.

How to Apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2023?

Candidates can apply for CSIR UGC NET Examination by following the steps outlined below:

Go to the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in 2023. Use a unique Email ID and mobile number to register for online form submission. Fill out the CSIR NET application form and take note of the system-generated application number. Upload clear scanned images of the required documents. Pay the required fee using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI, and keep proof of payment for future reference. Download and save the CSIR UGC NET application for future reference.

Candidates can register for CSIR UGC NET 2023 Examination from the direct link given below

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2023 is over.