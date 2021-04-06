CSIR UGC NET E-Certificate 2020 Released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download June 2020 E-Certificate, Check Documents to be sent by Qualified Candidates

CSIR UGC NET E-Certificate 2020 Released @csirnet.nta.nic.in: NTA has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 E-certificate at its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR NET E-Certificates for candidates who have qualified for JRF & Lectureship under CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam are available now.

Direct Link to Download CSIR UGC NET June 2020 E-Certificate

In this article, we are going to provide step-by-step process of downloading E-certificate from the NTA’s official website:

How to download CSIR UGC NET June 2020 E-certificate?

Step-1: Go to the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET, i.e., csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Candidates need to click on the link “E-certificate - Joint CSIR-UGC NET JUNE 2020”

Step-3: A new page will open where candidate need to login after selecting the “Institution” and Captcha Code

Note: For Joint CSIR-UGC candidate please select Joint CSIR-CSIR UGC NET from the dropdown list

Step-3: A new page will open where Candidate can download the E-certificate using Application Number (12 digit number) or Roll Number (Alphanumeric Number) of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam and Date of Birth as shown in the image given below:

Step-4: Download the E-certificate

Step-5: Save & Print the copy of E-certificate for your perusal.

Qualified Candidates need to send these Documents to Download CSIR UGC NET June 2020 E-certificate:

Qualified candidates whose roll numbers are listed in part – 1 of result (CSIR JRF/LS AND JRF ONLY) are requested to send self attested photocopies of the following documents:

Marks Statement (SCORE CARD) with rank and result which is available on website csirnet.nta.nic.in 10th class certificate (issued by respective board) as a proof of date of birth. Degree/provisional degree of qualifying exam/M.Sc or equivalent degree Final mark sheet with the required percentage of marks CGPA/SGPA/OGPA/CPI etc conversion formula of their respective University/Institute or certificate from concerned University/Institute clearly stating the percentage of marks in the qualifying degree. Bifurcation of marks/period in case of dual degree SC/ST CERTIFICATE, if applicable. Latest OBC Caste Certificate (Non-creamy layer) as per format given in NCBC website (www.ncbc.nic.in). (Which is also in given in Appendix- 1 of the information Bulletin of the Joint CSIR.UGC JRF NET Exam June 2020) if applicable. PwD candidates should submit certificates as per Govt. of India rules. EWS category certificate (Income and Asset Certificate) issued by the appropriate competent authority, for the financial Year 2019-2020 or 2020-21 as per format given in Appendix-V of the information Bulletin of the Joint CSIR-UGC JRF NET Exam June 2020.

Candidates who have applied under Result Awaited (RA) category (M.Sc or equivalent) should submit the required documents only after completion of their requisite qualification.

Candidates are required to send the above mentioned documents by Ordinary Post to:-

Section Officer, Certificate Section, HRD Group, CSIR COMPLEX, LIBRARY AVENUE, Pusa, New Delhi-110012. OR through e-mail to certificate@csirhrdg.res.in

Candidates while sending their documents by post must super-scribe on the envelop

“Documents for June, 2020 (CSIR JRF/LS-PART-1-RESULT) NET Exam and Roll no________________”

The qualified candidates whose documents upon verification are found to be in order can download their E-Certificate from website csirnet.nta.nic.in. Qualified candidates whose roll numbers are listed in part II and part III of the result may contact UGC/NTA for e-certificate.

National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of NET Examination and declaration of result. It has also recently started issuing e-certificated of qualified candidates on the behalf of UGC. e-certificates to qualified candidates are issued by UGC- NET Bureau.