CTET Admit Card 2020 expected to release today @ctet.nic.in: Know details here; Exam Not Cancelled Yet

CTET 2020 Admit Card is highly expected to release today on the official website ctet.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release a notice regarding the release of CTET July Admit Card 2020 on its website as well. Candidates who have applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 exam should visit both the websites to know update about the release of admission ticket to the CTET Exam Centre. The 14th edition of the CTET exam is scheduled to be held on 5th July across 112 Indian cities. The exam will test the eligibility of candidates to apply for the teaching jobs in India. Check below the CTET Admit Card release date & details and also know most important details about the July exam.

CBSE has not yet cancelled or postponed the CTET July 2020 exam due to COVID-19 pandemic. Though various exams have been postponed or cancelled amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, there has been no decision or update on the CTET Exam Date 2020. However, if need arises, CBSE might postpone the CTET exam for the safety of the candidates. As of now, there is no change in the CTET Exam Date & Schedule.

CTET July 2020 Exam Details

CTET Admit Card 2020 Release Date

As per the CTET Information Bulletin 2020 of the July exam, the CTET Admit Card 2020 is expected to release in the third week of June 2020. The third week of June begins from today that is 22nd June 2020 and will conclude on 28th June. There are high chances that the CBSE might release the admit card in this week or even by today itself by 7:00 pm. As per the previous years' trends of CTET Admit Card release, it is witnessed that the hall ticket is generally released by the CBSE in the evening after 5:00 pm. Going by this, it is highly expected that CBSE can release the admission ticket around this time slot itself.

CTET July 2020 Exam: Important Unknown Details

No Personal E-mail or SMS: Candidates do not get any personal message or e-mail on CTET Exam updates such as release of admit card or result or answer key. You need to visit the official website - ctet.nic.in to get all updates of the examination.

Not a Recruitment Exam: Many might be aware that CTET is not a recruitment exam, however new aspirants who would appear for the CTET exam for the first time should know that CTET is just an eligibility test. Passing CTET means you are eligible to apply for Teacher jobs in Indian schools.

Fixed Exam Pattern: The exam pattern, number of questions, marks allotted to each section is already fixed for CTET Paper 1 & Paper 2. The exam pattern has not been changed for years. So, candidates can get a good idea about the marks allotted to each subject and number of questions asked from each subject by just attempting a CTET Previous Year question paper.

Would be first to get postponed: If CBSE postpones the CTET July exam date, it will be the first ever edition of the CTET exam to get postponed. Though, CBSE has earlier postponed registration & application dates, but exam date has not been postponed yet by the CBSE.