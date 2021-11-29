CTET Admit Card 2021 in December 1st Week @ctet.nic.in: Check Updates Here

CTET Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi is expected to upload the admit card of December Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in the first week of December 2021. CTET 2021 Admit Card Link will be available on ctet.nic.in. As per CTET Notification, the exam will be conducted for a period of one month i.e. from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022 in two shifts - from 09.30 AM to 12.00 Noon and from 02.30 PM to 05.00 PM.
The candidates must their admit card along with original Photo ID Proof & its Photocopy and Photograph.
The exam will consists of two papers i.e. Paper I for the candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper 2 for classes VI to VIII.
We have also illustrated the exam pattern, procedure to download the admit card and other details in this article:
CTET Exam Pattern
The exam will be conducted in online mode and have 150 MCQs of 150 marks as follow:
CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher)
|
60
|
60
|
Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
How to Download CTET 2021 Admit Card?
- Go to the official website - ctet.nic.in
- Click on the link given to download the admit card
- Furnish your Application No, Date of Birth and Security Pin
- Click on ‘Submit’ Button & Download CTET Admit Card 2021
- Take a print out of the same