CTET Admit Card 2021 in December 1st Week @ctet.nic.in: Check Updates Here

CTET Admit Card 2021 will be released in the first week of December 2021 by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on ctet.nic.in. Check Updates Below.

CTET Admit Card 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi is expected to upload the admit card of December Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in the first week of December 2021. CTET 2021 Admit Card Link will be available on ctet.nic.in. As per CTET Notification, the exam will be conducted for a period of one month i.e. from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022 in two shifts - from 09.30 AM to 12.00 Noon and from 02.30 PM to 05.00 PM.

The candidates must their admit card along with original Photo ID Proof & its Photocopy and Photograph.

The exam will consists of two papers i.e. Paper I for the candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V and Paper 2 for classes VI to VIII.

Candidates who have applied for CTET 2021 for December Exam are advised to keep visiting this page as the CTET Admit Card link will be provided in this article.

We have also illustrated the exam pattern, procedure to download the admit card and other details in this article:

CTET Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted in online mode and have 150 MCQs of 150 marks as follow:

CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher) 60 60 Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher) 60 60 Total 150 150

How to Download CTET 2021 Admit Card?