CTET 2020: Check Maths Questions, Syllabus, Important Topics; Practice Mathematics for CTET Paper 1/2 Exam

CTET Maths Syllabus & Questions 2020: CBSE is soon going to conduct the CTET July 2020 exam for candidates to gain eligibility to apply for teacher recruitment. The CTET Exam will be held in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. In both the papers, questions will be asked from Mathematics subject. In the Maths section, candidates will be asked to solve Maths problems as well as answer questions on Mathematics Pedagogical Issues. Here in this section, we have shared the detailed syllabus of Maths along with important topics that will be asked in the CTET 2020 exam. Also, look at the important practice questions of Mathematics subject below. These CTET Maths questions will give you a decent idea about the types of questions asked from this section in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test.

CTET Mock Test 2020

In CTET Paper 1, 30 questions are asked from Mathematics subjects - 15 from Maths Content and 15 from Mathematics Pedagogical Issues. On the other hand, in CTET Paper 2, Maths & Science teacher need to appear for Maths & Science Paper, in which, 60 questions are asked. Of these 60 questions, 30 are asked in Mathematics. Before going through the given Maths questions, let's have a look at the detailed syllabus along with important topics below:

CTET Mathematics Syllabus & Important Topics : Paper 1 & 2

CTET Paper 1 Syllabus & Topics CTET Paper 2 Syllabus & Topics Maths Content - 15 Questions Numbers Addition and Subtraction Multiplication Division Geometry Shapes & Spatial Understanding Solids around Us Measurement Weight Time Volume Data Handling Patterns Money Maths Content - 20 Questions Number System Playing with Numbers Whole Numbers Negative Numbers Integers & Fractions Introduction to Algebra Ratio and Proportion Geometry Basic geometrical ideas (2D) Understanding Elementary Shapes (2D and 3D) Symmetry Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses) Mensuration Data handling Maths Pedagogical issues - 15 Questions Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking Place of Mathematics in Curriculum Language of Mathematics Community Mathematics Evaluation through formal/informal methods Problems of Teaching Maths Error analysis aspects of learning & teaching Diagnostic & Remedial Teaching Maths Pedagogical issues - 10 Questions Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking Place of Mathematics in Curriculum Language of Mathematics Community Mathematics Evaluation through formal/informal methods Remedial Teaching Problem of Teaching

CTET 2020: Important Maths Questions

Q1. Which question is open ended?

a) What is 9 more than 2/9?

b) Write the numbers 26, 72, 20, 9, 8, 18, 86 in ascending order

c) Which is more? or

d) Write any 5 numbers greater than 2.8.

Answer: D

Solution: Answer could be any number = 2.9, 3.0, 3.5, 3.8 etc. There are so many numbers greater than 2.8.

Q2. Which is the most appropriate tool that can help students of Class II to understand plane figures, its vertices and edges?

a) Geo board

b) Blackboard surface

c) Cubes

d) Nets of 3D solids

Answer: A

Solution: Geoboard helps students understand various mathematical topics of elementary and secondary grades.

Q3. Have a look at question form Class 5 text book "There are 4 poles of 115 cm, 225 cm, 160 cm and 245 cm respectively. If they are cut into pieces of equal length, then what would be the maximum length of each piece?". This questions is asked to:

a) Test students ability to solve word problems of HCF & LCM

b) Test students knowledge of factors & multiples

c) Test students skill of finding HCF

d) Enhance skills of problem solving using learnt concepts

Answer: D

Q4. In the given question of Class III standard, which skill of Bloom’s cognitive domain is being referred to?

“Which mathematical operation will help solve the given problem - A milkman sold 1400 L of milk in 15 days. How many liters of milk he sold in one day?”

a) Analysis

b) Knowledge

c) Synthesis

d) Comprehension

Answer: A

Q5. Ankit is a Class V student and can classify different types of triangles. However, he has difficulty in understanding abstract proof behind the sum of all three angles of triangle is always 180. Ankit is at which stage as per the Piaget Cognitive Theory:

a) Pre-operational stage

b) Formal operational stage

c) Concrete operational stage

d) Sensory operational stage

Answer: C

Q6. The NCF 2005 lays emphasis that

a) Succeeding in Maths should be compulsory for every child

b) Maths should be taught to only selective students

c) Students must be tested for their mathematical ability first

d) Maths curriculum should be different for low achievers

Answer: A

Q7. What is the number of factors for 105?

a) 2

b) 4

c) 3

d) 6

Answer: C

Solution: 105 = 3 x 5 x 7; Thus, the Number of factors for 105 is 3

Q8. What is the sum of six hundred nine and four thousand twenty eight?

a) 4870

b) 3820

c) 3087

d) 4637

Answer: D

Q9. What is the difference between face value and place value of number '3' in 12345?

a) 295

b) 205

c) 297

d) 300

Answer: C

Solution: Place value of 3 = 300 & Face Value of 3= 3

300 - 3 = 297

Q10. What will be the remainder when 90707 is divided by 9?

a) 9

b) 5

c) 4

d) 6

Answer: B