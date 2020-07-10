CTET 2020: Check Maths Questions, Syllabus, Important Topics; Practice Mathematics for CTET Paper 1/2 Exam

CTET Maths Syllabus & Questions 2020: CBSE is soon going to conduct the CTET July 2020 exam for candidates to gain eligibility to apply for teacher recruitment. The CTET Exam will be held in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. In both the papers, questions will be asked from Mathematics subject. In the Maths section, candidates will be asked to solve Maths problems as well as answer questions on Mathematics Pedagogical Issues. Here in this section, we have shared the detailed syllabus of Maths along with important topics that will be asked in the CTET 2020 exam. Also, look at the important practice questions of Mathematics subject below. These CTET Maths questions will give you a decent idea about the types of questions asked from this section in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test.
In CTET Paper 1, 30 questions are asked from Mathematics subjects - 15 from Maths Content and 15 from Mathematics Pedagogical Issues. On the other hand, in CTET Paper 2, Maths & Science teacher need to appear for Maths & Science Paper, in which, 60 questions are asked. Of these 60 questions, 30 are asked in Mathematics. Before going through the given Maths questions, let's have a look at the detailed syllabus along with important topics below:
CTET Mathematics Syllabus & Important Topics : Paper 1 & 2
|
CTET Paper 1 Syllabus & Topics
|
CTET Paper 2 Syllabus & Topics
|
Maths Content - 15 Questions
Numbers
Addition and Subtraction
Multiplication
Division
Geometry
Shapes & Spatial Understanding
Solids around Us
Measurement
Weight
Time
Volume
Data Handling
Patterns
Money
|
Maths Content - 20 Questions
Number System
Playing with Numbers
Whole Numbers
Negative Numbers
Integers & Fractions
Introduction to Algebra
Ratio and Proportion
Geometry
Basic geometrical ideas (2D)
Understanding Elementary Shapes (2D and 3D)
Symmetry
Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses)
Mensuration
Data handling
|
Maths Pedagogical issues - 15 Questions
Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking
Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
Language of Mathematics
Community Mathematics
Evaluation through formal/informal methods
Problems of Teaching Maths
Error analysis aspects of learning & teaching
Diagnostic & Remedial Teaching
|
Maths Pedagogical issues - 10 Questions
Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking
Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
Language of Mathematics
Community Mathematics
Evaluation through formal/informal methods
Remedial Teaching
Problem of Teaching
CTET 2020: Important Maths Questions
Q1. Which question is open ended?
a) What is 9 more than 2/9?
b) Write the numbers 26, 72, 20, 9, 8, 18, 86 in ascending order
c) Which is more? or
d) Write any 5 numbers greater than 2.8.
Answer: D
Solution: Answer could be any number = 2.9, 3.0, 3.5, 3.8 etc. There are so many numbers greater than 2.8.
Q2. Which is the most appropriate tool that can help students of Class II to understand plane figures, its vertices and edges?
a) Geo board
b) Blackboard surface
c) Cubes
d) Nets of 3D solids
Answer: A
Solution: Geoboard helps students understand various mathematical topics of elementary and secondary grades.
Q3. Have a look at question form Class 5 text book "There are 4 poles of 115 cm, 225 cm, 160 cm and 245 cm respectively. If they are cut into pieces of equal length, then what would be the maximum length of each piece?". This questions is asked to:
a) Test students ability to solve word problems of HCF & LCM
b) Test students knowledge of factors & multiples
c) Test students skill of finding HCF
d) Enhance skills of problem solving using learnt concepts
Answer: D
Q4. In the given question of Class III standard, which skill of Bloom’s cognitive domain is being referred to?
“Which mathematical operation will help solve the given problem - A milkman sold 1400 L of milk in 15 days. How many liters of milk he sold in one day?”
a) Analysis
b) Knowledge
c) Synthesis
d) Comprehension
Answer: A
Q5. Ankit is a Class V student and can classify different types of triangles. However, he has difficulty in understanding abstract proof behind the sum of all three angles of triangle is always 180. Ankit is at which stage as per the Piaget Cognitive Theory:
a) Pre-operational stage
b) Formal operational stage
c) Concrete operational stage
d) Sensory operational stage
Answer: C
Q6. The NCF 2005 lays emphasis that
a) Succeeding in Maths should be compulsory for every child
b) Maths should be taught to only selective students
c) Students must be tested for their mathematical ability first
d) Maths curriculum should be different for low achievers
Answer: A
Q7. What is the number of factors for 105?
a) 2
b) 4
c) 3
d) 6
Answer: C
Solution: 105 = 3 x 5 x 7; Thus, the Number of factors for 105 is 3
Q8. What is the sum of six hundred nine and four thousand twenty eight?
a) 4870
b) 3820
c) 3087
d) 4637
Answer: D
Q9. What is the difference between face value and place value of number '3' in 12345?
a) 295
b) 205
c) 297
d) 300
Answer: C
Solution: Place value of 3 = 300 & Face Value of 3= 3
300 - 3 = 297
Q10. What will be the remainder when 90707 is divided by 9?
a) 9
b) 5
c) 4
d) 6
Answer: B