CTET Result 2021 To Be Out Soon: Know How to Check Score

CTET Result 2021: CTET 2021 exam was held on 31st January. Candidates who applied for the CTET 2020 edition appeared for the exam. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held in two sessions for Paper 1 (Class 1 to 5 teacher) and Paper 2 (Class 1 to 5 teacher). The provisional answer key of both the exams was released on February 19th on the official website ctet.nic.in. The candidates who had discrepancies related to this answer key had to raise objections with valid reasons till 21st February.

The CTET 2021 result is expected to be declared anytime soon. As per the notification of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, the candidates who score at least 60 percent in the examination, will be issued the CTET certificates. The minimum marks limit for reserved categories candidates has been kept low.

CTET Result 2021: How to download the result

Visit the official website of ctet.nic.in Click on the “CTET result” tab that is visible at the bottom of the page Enter the CTET 2021 roll number Click on the submit button CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print out of the CTET result

As per the feedback shared by candidates who gave the exam, the overall difficulty level of the CTET 2021 exam was 'Moderate'. Candidates found the difficulty level of Paper 1 as 'Easy to Moderate' and Paper 2 of 'Moderate' difficulty level. In order to qualify the exam, candidates need to obtain minimum qualifying marks. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded with 1 mark. There is no negative marking in the exam.



