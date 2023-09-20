CTET Result 2023 Date: Paper 1 and 2 Result soon at ctet.nic.in, Check Passing Marks

CTET Result 2023: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result 2023 is expected to be released in the last week of September 2023 at ctet.nic.in. Check here steps to download the CTET Result, Scorecard and Certificate.

CTET Result 2023 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result in the last week of September 2023. Till date, there is no official announcement on CTET 2023 result date but based on the speculation circulating in the media, candidates can expect their result by the end of September month.

CTET Result 2023 will be released online on the official website - ctet.nic.in. To check and download CTET Results for Paper 1 and 2, candidates have to provide their registration number and date of birth (DOB). Along with the result and scorecards will be also released containing the candidate’s details like personal and examination details like roll number, score, subject, category, etc.

CTET examination was conducted on August 20 in pen and paper based mode at 3121 centers across India. As per the notification around 80% of the registered candidates appeared for the examination. A total of 29. 03 lakh candidates appeared for the CTET exam 2023. Among the total candidates 15.01 lakh candidates appeared for paper 1 while 14.02 lakh appeared for paper 2.

The CTET Result 2023 will be declared in the last week of September 2023. However, any official confirmation from CBSE is yet to come on this. We will provide a direct link in the table below to check the result once it will be officially released.

CTET Result 2023: How to Download Scorecard?

CTET scorecard will be released along with the CTET scorecard. Candidates can check the steps below to download CTET result and scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link ‘CTET July Result 2023’

Step 4: To download the CTET Result enter the Registration Number and DOB

Step 5: Download the CTET Result PDF and Scorecard for future reference

CTET Result 2023: Step to Download Certificate Online

Candidates who qualify in CTET July 2023 cycle examination will get intimation from CBSE to download their scorecard from Digilocker via SMS on their registered mobile number. Candidate can use the username and password to download their CTET certificate from Digilocker or the UMANG app by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Login into the Digilocker

Step 2: Check for the issued documents from CBSE

Step 3: Select to download CTET Marksheet or Certificate

Step 4: Read the instructions given very carefully

Step 5: Click on the link to download the certificate

Step 6: Take the printout of the certificate for future reference

Details Mentioned on the CTET Result 2023

The CTET result will contain student personal, educational and examination details. The scorecard will contain the following details of the candidates.

Name of Candidate

Roll number

Mother’s name

Father’s Name/Husband's Name

Category of Candidate

Subject Selected

Marks scored in each subject

Total Marks Scored

Minimum CTET Qualifying Marks

To get eligible for the CTET Certificate candidate needs to score the minimum qualifying marks as decided by CBSE. The minimum passing mark of CTET for the general category is 60% whereas for the OBC/SC/ST category is 55%. Check out the table below for more information on CTET category wise qualifying marks.