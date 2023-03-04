CTET Result 2023: Download CTET Certificate via Digilocker App, Validity Details

Candidates who appeared in the CTET exam can check their result and can download CTET Marksheet 2023 through Digilocker and UMANG App. Candidates can check the direct link for Certificate and other details here.

Download CTET Certificate From Digilocker: The CTET Result 2023 has been declared by CBSE on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the CTET exam can check their result and can download CTET Marksheet 2023 through Digilocker and UMANG Application. You can download the final CTET Marksheet and scorecard through the Digilocker app after following the steps given in this article.

As the CTET Result 2023 has been announced, the CBSE will send all the candidates the DigiLocker credentials including username through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

Through the Digilocker app, candidates can easily download their final CTET Marksheet and scorecard. In a bid to download CTET Result and certificates, candidates will have to log in to the DigiLocker account using their username and password.

digilocker.gov.in CTET Certificate 2023- As you know, Digilocker Application & Website is such a platform provided by Government of India which provides you the facility to download documents related to all government and education in an easy way. You can download all the essential documents easily after providing your login credentials to the official website- https://www.digilocker.gov.in/

How to Download CTET Certificate/Marksheet 2023 with Digilocker?

Step 1: Login with the credentials including registered mobile no or Aadhaar number

Step 2: Now select the Get More Now/Get Issued Documents option on the home page.

Step 3: Now Select Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi

Step 4 : Select Teacher Eligibility Test Mark-sheet or Certificate

Step 5: Enter Your Roll No. and Select the Year of passing document

Step 6: Click on the checkbox then click to download CTET Certificate