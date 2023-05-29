CUET Psychology Question Paper 2023: Download Previous Year Paper with Solution

Candidates who have chosen Psychology as a domain subject for the CUET 2023 UG exam can download CUET Psychology previous year questions papers pdf with solutions for practice. CUET Psychology question paper helps to understand the trend of the questions asked, and difficulty level, and determine expected questions in the upcoming exam. Also, check CUET Psychology exam pattern and preparation tips to ace the exam.

CUET Psychology question papers pdf is a great preparation tool for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 with high marks. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CUET 2023 UG exam for the admission of eligible candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) across all 44 Central Universities and other participating universities for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The NTA releases the official CUET Psychology syllabus for candidates to help them prepare from the most authentic source of study material. Aspirants must utilise the official CUET syllabus to prepare for Psychology as the chosen domain subject. The NTA also releases the official CUET Psychology question papers for reference. Candidates can download the CUET Psychology question paper pdf for free in this article. The CUET Psychology question paper is beneficial for candidates to understand the type of questions asked, exam pattern, important topics in Psychology, and topics from which questions are asked repeatedly in the exam. Candidates can also do a self-assessment of their good attempts and performance level by solving the CUET Psychology question paper.

In this article, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the CUET Psychology question papers pdf, exam pattern, and preparation tips.

CUET Psychology Question Papers 2023

CUET Psychology question papers 2023 shall be released by the NTA on its official website after the successful completion of the CUET UG 2023 examination. The CUET Psychology question papers with solutions pdf shall also be available for download soon. The CUET Psychology question paper is a part of the section-II (domain-specific subjects) which includes 50 questions and carries 200 marks. There is negative marking also applicable. We have discussed the CUET question paper pattern in detail.

Meanwhile, CUET Psychology previous year question paper with solutions is available for download for all the candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2023 exam. Candidates can download the CUET Psychology question paper pdf in this article to kick-start their preparation for the exam. Solving the CUET Psychology question paper shall help in understanding the nature of the questions, and difficulty level, and assessing the preparation level.

CUET Psychology Previous Year Question Papers

The CUET Psychology previous year question papers pdf from CUET 2022 UG exam can aid candidates to prepare and practice for the upcoming CUET UG exam. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the CUET Psychology previous years question papers pdf download for the candidates. The CUET last years question papers for Psychology are highly valuable and the most authentic source of CUET Psychology study material. Candidates can download the CUET Psychology previous year question papers with solutions pdf provided below:

CUET Psychology Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

Benefits of Solving CUET Psychology Previous Year Question Papers

CUET Psychology previous year question papers can help candidates in numerous ways such as understanding the question paper pattern, difficulty level of the exam, topics from which questions are repeated, and help in formulating the preparation strategy to cover the CUET Psychology syllabus extensively. Below, check the benefits of solving CUET Psychology previous year question paper:

Solving CUET Psychology previous year question papers pdf aid in understanding the CUET exam trend of questions asked, difficulty level, and assessing good attempts level. This shall also help in identifying the CUET Psychology syllabus important topics that one needs to prepare thoroughly.

CUET Psychology question papers also give insights into topic-wise question weightage which can benefit candidates in identifying the topics from which questions have been asked repeatedly in the past years. This can help candidates strategize their approach when solving the paper in the exam.

Practicing the CUET Psychology question papers shall also help candidates in improving their time management skills, speed, accuracy, and boost confidence when attempting the papers. Previous year question papers also aid in mental preparation and memory retention for the exam.

Candidates solving CUET Psychology previous year question papers will also be able to spot the important topics which can help them perform better in the exam. Some of the CUET Psychology scoring topics include explaining social behaviour, concepts of abnormality and psychological disorders, self-esteem, self-efficacy, self-regulation, assessment of personality, emotional intelligence, special abilities, individual differences in human functioning, psychodynamic, major psychological disorders – anxiety, dissociative, somatic, mood, developmental and behavioural substance use related, etc.

How to Attempt CUET Psychology Question Papers

Tips and tricks on how to attempt the CUET Psychology question paper are equally important as much as the preparation strategy. Therefore, we have compiled a few important points to keep in mind when attempting the CUET Psychology question paper which includes:

Read all the instructions carefully. Do not rush to start attempting the CUET Psychology question paper. The CUET exam is conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The question paper is objective type with 50 multiple choice questions (MCQs) with four options below.

Do not try to attempt all the questions. If you are unsure of the answer to any question, skip it. You must aim to attempt questions with as much accuracy as possible. You are required to attempt at least 35/40 questions out of 45/50 questions.

CUET Psychology Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

CUET Psychology previous year question paper analysis is beneficial to go through the exam analysis of the CUET UG exam. It can help in understanding the difficulty level and number of good attempts as per the feedback of candidates received so far. As per the CUET Psychology exam analysis 2022, the overall difficulty level was moderate.

CUET Psychology Question Paper Pattern

The CUET Psychology question paper consists of 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates are required to attempt 35/40 out of 45/50 MCQs in the section-II (domain-specific subjects). Overall, there are four sections in the CUET UG 2023 exam which:

Section IA – Languages: There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

Section IB – Languages: There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

Section II – Domain: There are 27 domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. The topics in the domain-specific subjects shall be as per the class 12 syllabus only.

Section III – General Test: For any such undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

Below, we have shared the CUET exam pattern in detail which include the total number of questions asked, the maximum number of questions to attempt, marks for each correct answer, and marks for each incorrect answer.

CUET Exam Pattern 2023 Sections Subjects/ Tests No. of Questions To be Attempted Duration Section IA 13 Languages 50 40 in each language 45 minutes for each language Section IB 20 Languages Section II 27 Domain-specific Subjects 45/50 35/40 45 minutes for each subject Section III General Test 60 50 60 minutes

Note: 1. From the above subjects/languages, the candidate can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections. 2. Examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices.

As per the CUET marking scheme,

For each correct answer, 5 marks shall be awarded.

For each wrong answer, (-1) will be deducted.

Unanswered/Marked for Review questions will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given (+5) marks.

Highlights of CUET 2023

CUET-UG 2023 received a total of 16.85 lakhs registrations this year. Compared to last year's statistics, data shows an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) for the CUET 2023. Of these 16.85 lakh registrations, a total of 13.99 lahks successfully submitted their applications along with fees. Of these 13.99 lakh candidates, 7.51 lakh are girls and 7.48 lakh are boys this year. The number of participating universities has also gone up from 90 (in 2022) to 242 (in 2023). CUET UG is deemed the second-largest national-level entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants.