CUET Result 2025 to be announced soon at cuet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the CUET UG Result 2025 soon on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Although officials have not confirmed the exact CUET Result 2025 Date and Time, media reports suggest it may be declared in the last week of June 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 will be able to download their CUET UG scorecard from the official portal using their application number and password.

CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from May 13 to June 3 for undergraduate admissions to central, state, deemed, and private universities across India. As per admission trends, candidates must aim for a score of 900 or above to increase their chances of securing a seat in top colleges accepting CUET scores.

Students are advised to regularly visit the CUET Result 2025 official website for updates on the result announcement. After the declaration, NTA will release the CUET Final Answer Key and Scorecard PDF, allowing candidates to check their marks and apply for the admissions.

CUET UG Result 2025 Date

The provisional answer key was released on June 17th. Now, the authorities will issue the CUET UG Result 2025 anytime soon.

Events Dates Release of CUET 2025 provisional answer key 17 June 2025 Last date to challenge CUET answer key 2025 20 June 2025 CUET 2025 final answer key Last week of June CUET UG 2025 Result Date Last week of June

CUET Result 2025 Official Website

NTA will released CUET UG Result 2025 on nta.ac.in or on the dedicated CUET portal at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must visit the official website to access the CUET Result 2025 link and download their scorecard using their login details.

How to Check CUET Result 2025?