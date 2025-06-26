Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
[LIVE] CUET UG Result 2025 Releasing Today? Check Steps to Download CUET Scorecard and Final Answer Key PDF at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2025 Result is expected to be declared soon on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. It is expected to be issued in the last week of July 2025. Candidates will be able to check and download their CUET scorecards by logging in with their application number and password. The final answer key and college-wise cut off marks will be announced too. Get all the latest updates on the CUET UG 2025 result here, including release date, direct link, and easy steps to download your CUET UG 2025 scorecard online.

Jun 26, 2025, 14:40 IST
CUET UG 2025 Result To be Announced Soon on cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Date, Steps to Download CUET Scorecard & Final Answer Key
CUET UG 2025 Result To be Announced Soon on cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Date, Steps to Download CUET Scorecard & Final Answer Key

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CUET UG 2025 Result is expected to be released soon at cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the result declaration, NTA will issue the CUET UG Scorecard and Final Answer Key.

  • Get the latest updates on the CUET Result, including the release date, time, steps to download the CUET UG scorecard, final answer key, and other important details here.

CUET Result 2025 to be announced soon at cuet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the CUET UG Result 2025 soon on its official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Although officials have not confirmed the exact CUET Result 2025 Date and Time, media reports suggest it may be declared in the last week of June 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 will be able to download their CUET UG scorecard from the official portal using their application number and password.

CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from May 13 to June 3 for undergraduate admissions to central, state, deemed, and private universities across India. As per admission trends, candidates must aim for a score of 900 or above to increase their chances of securing a seat in top colleges accepting CUET scores.

Students are advised to regularly visit the CUET Result 2025 official website for updates on the result announcement. After the declaration, NTA will release the CUET Final Answer Key and Scorecard PDF, allowing candidates to check their marks and apply for the admissions.

CUET UG Result 2025 Date

The provisional answer key was released on June 17th. Now, the authorities will issue the CUET UG Result 2025 anytime soon.

Events

Dates

Release of CUET 2025 provisional answer key

17 June 2025

Last date to challenge CUET answer key 2025

20 June 2025

CUET 2025 final answer key

Last week of June

CUET UG 2025 Result Date

Last week of June

CUET Result 2025 Official Website

NTA will released CUET UG Result 2025 on nta.ac.in or on the dedicated CUET portal at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must visit the official website to access the CUET Result 2025 link and download their scorecard using their login details.

How to Check CUET Result 2025?

  • Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link titled as "View CUET UG Result 2025".
  • Enter your CUET application number and birthdate.
  • Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.
  • Jun 26, 2025, 14:40 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result: Is CUET Scorecard Required for Counselling?

    Yes, the CUET scorecard is mandatory for the counselling round. Candidates must carry their CUET UG 2025 scorecard along with other required documents to participate in the admission and seat allotment process at their preferred universities.

  • Jun 26, 2025, 14:35 IST

    CUET Result Live: Will the cutoff be different for every university?

    Yes, every university releases its own cut-off marks and merit list. Aspirants must download their CUET UG 2025 scorecard and then check which colleges they qualify for based on the respective cut-off marks.

  • Jun 26, 2025, 14:26 IST

    CUET Result 2025 Release Date

    NTA is likely to announce CUET UG 2025 Result on June 23rd. However, this is a tentative date and exact release date is yet to be announced by the authorities.

  • Jun 26, 2025, 14:26 IST

    What Next After CUET UG 2025 Results

    After the results, participating universities will open their respective counselling and admission portals. Candidates who qualify will need to register for counselling on the university's website.

  • Jun 26, 2025, 14:26 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Result Release Date

    The CUET UG 2025 results are expected to be declared by the last week of June 2025 or early July 2025.

  • Jun 26, 2025, 11:36 IST

    CUET Result 2025 Release Time

    NTA has not issued any official notification regarding the CUET UG 2025 Result date and time. However, the result is expected to be announced soon at nta.ac.in.

  • Jun 26, 2025, 11:20 IST

    What to do After CUET Result?

    Once the CUET UG 2025 result is declared, candidates should immediately download their scorecard from cuet.nta.nic.in. Next, check the cutoff marks released by participating universities for your preferred course. Based on your score and cutoff, register for university counselling or admission portals as per the schedule.

  • Jun 26, 2025, 11:04 IST

    CUET Result 2025 Live: What is CUET UG Passing Marks?

    NTA does not set any passing marks for CUET UG Exam. Instead, each participating university determines its own CUET cutoff or merit list for admission. These cut off marks are determined based on several factors like number of seats available, difficulty level of the exam, category-reservation and more.

  • Jun 26, 2025, 09:31 IST

    CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 Soon

    The CUET UG Final Answer Key 2025 will be released by NTA after the declaration of the CUET UG Result 2025. Candidates will be able to download the final answer key PDF from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key has already been released on June 17th.

  • Jun 26, 2025, 09:29 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Official Website

    Aspirants should keep an eye on the following official websites to know when the result is declared.

    • nta.ac.in
    • cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Jun 26, 2025, 09:27 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Details required to check results

    Once released, the following details will be required to check and download CUET UG Result:

    1. Application number
    2. Date of birth
  • Jun 23, 2025, 20:33 IST

    Where and How to Download CUET Result 2025?

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CUET UG Result 2025 on its official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their CUET scorecard 2025 PDF by entering their application number, password, and security pin.

    Steps to Download CUET UG Result 2025 PDF

    • Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
    • Click on the link titled ‘CUET UG 2025 Result’ on the homepage.
    • Enter your CUET application number, password, and security pin.
    • The CUET UG Result 2025 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen.
    • Download and save the result PDF for future reference.
  • Jun 23, 2025, 18:28 IST

    Is CUET 2025 Result Link Out?

    No, the CUET UG Result 2025 link has not been released yet. We will notify you as soon as it is made available on the official website. So, stay tuned!

  • Jun 23, 2025, 18:15 IST

    CUET Result 2025 Scorecard Updates

    CUET Scorecard is issued along with the release of UG result and final answer key. It can be downloaded from the official website using application number and birthdate.

  • Jun 23, 2025, 17:56 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Date: Previous Year Trends

    As per previous year CUET UG Result Release Date, the officials issue CUET result and scorecard in the last week of July.

    CUET Exam Year

    CUET Exam Date

    CUET UG Result Date

    2024

    15-May to 29-May-2024

    30-Jul-2024

    2023

    21-May to 3-Jun-2023

    15-Jul-2023
  • Jun 23, 2025, 17:40 IST

    CUET UG 2025: Total Participating Universities

    CUET UG Score is accepted by several universities, including 49 Central Universities, 33 State Universities, 127 Private and remaining for Deemed and Government Institutions.

    Central Universities 49
    State Universities 33
    Private Universities 127
    Deemed Universities 25
    Government Institutions 6
  • Jun 23, 2025, 17:25 IST

    CUET Result 2025: What is CUET UG Expected Cut Off for University of Delhi?

    Based on previous year cut off trends and exam's difficulty level, the CUET UG cut off marks for University of Delhi are tabulated below:

    Name of the College

    General Category

    OBC Category

    SC/ST Category

    Hindu College

    900 - 925+

    850 - 930

    740 - 850

    Lady Shri Ram College (W)

    900 - 925+

    850 - 930

    740 - 850

    St. Stephen’s College

    900 - 935+

    850 - 930

    740 - 850

    Kirori Mal College

    835 - 875+

    775 - 800

    710 - 750

    Hansraj College

    850 - 875+

    825 - 850

    725 - 775

    Miranda House (W)

    900 - 925+

    860 - 875

    775 - 800

    Indraprastha College (W)

    810 - 875+

    775 - 800

    685 - 750

    Daulat Ram College (W)

    800 - 815+

    750 - 775 +

    675 - 690

    Ramjas College

    795 - 815 +

    755 - 785 +

    620 - 685+

    Gargi College (W)

    775 - 815+

    735 - 750

    650 - 685
  • Jun 23, 2025, 17:10 IST

    CUET Result 2025 Live: Provisional Answer Key Released

    NTA activated the CUET UG provisional answer key download link on June 17. Aspirants can download it from the official website and calculate their marks to estimate their chances of qualifying.

  • Jun 23, 2025, 16:55 IST

    CUET Result 2025: How many Students Registered for CUET UG Exam?

    As per the data released by NTA, a total of 13,54,699 candidates registered for CUET UG exam, held from May 13 to June 3.

  • Jun 23, 2025, 16:45 IST

    CUET UG 2025 Score Calculator Formula

    NTA has released the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key on 17th June. Aspirants can calculate their marks using the marking scheme and following forumala:

    CUET UG Raw Score = (Number of Correct Answers × 5) − (Number of Incorrect Answers × 1)

    • Add 5 marks for each correct answer
    • Deduct 1 mark for each incorrect answer
    • 0 marks for unattempted questions
  • Jun 23, 2025, 16:30 IST

    What credentials are required to download CUET UG Scorecard 2025?

    Candidates will be required to enter their CUET UG application number and password to download their scorecard. If they have forgotten their password, they can reset it by simply clicking on the "forgot password" link and following the necessary steps.

  • Jun 23, 2025, 16:20 IST

    CUET Result 2025: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    CUET UG Result 2025 PDF comprises important details about the exam and candidate such as:

    • Name of candidate
    • Roll number
    • Name of father
    • Photograph and signature
    • Sectional score
    • Overall score
    • Overall percentile
    • Qualifying rank
    • Qualifying marks
    • Category
    • Subject code
    • Qualifying status
    • Programme applied
  • Jun 23, 2025, 15:48 IST

    CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: How to check cut off marks?

    Step 1: Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

    Step 2: On the homepage, look for result and cut off download link.

    Step 3: Enter your CUET application number and date of birth.

    Step 4: View the cut-off marks for your preferred course and category.

  • Jun 23, 2025, 15:36 IST

    CUET Result 2025: When will Cut-Off Marks be Released?

    The cut-off marks are released after the CUET UG results. These marks vary for central, state, and private universities, depending on course popularity, seat availability, competition level, and reservation policies.

  • Jun 23, 2025, 15:26 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025 Link Soon

    The official CUET UG Result 2025 link will be activated once the result is declared. It will be made available at cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jun 23, 2025, 15:12 IST

    CUET Result 2025 Live: How to calculate CUET UG Marks?

    To calculate the scores, aspirants must follow the marking scheme set by NTA. Every correct answer carries a weightage of 5 marks. Candidates should add 5 marks for each correct answer and deduct 1 mark for each incorrect answer.

    • +5 marks for correct response
    • - 1 mark for incorrect answer
  • Jun 23, 2025, 15:10 IST

    CUET Result 2025 Live: When scorecard will be released?

    CUET UG scorecard will be released along with the result and final answer key. Candidates can download their scorecards by logging in with their application number and password.

  • Jun 23, 2025, 15:00 IST

    When was CUET UG 2025 Exam Conducted?

    NTA conducted CUET UG exam from 13 May to 03 June in three shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 10 am, afternoon shift from 12 pm to 1 pm and evening shift from 3 pm to 4 pm.

  • Jun 23, 2025, 14:47 IST

    Steps to download the CUET UG 2025 Result

    Here is a step-by-step process to download CUET Result:

    • Go to the official website.
    • On the homepage, locate and click on the CUET UG Result link
    • Log in using the application number and password or birthdate
    • Your result along with marks will be displayed on the screen. Download it.
  • Jun 23, 2025, 14:36 IST

    CUET UG Result 2025: Official Website

    NTA releases CUET Result at cuet.nta.nic.in along with final answer key and scorecard. The result will be issued in PDF format. 

